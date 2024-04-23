Forcepoint DSPM safeguards sensitive information by examining data context and content

Forcepoint has launched Forcepoint Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), driven by AI to deliver real-time visibility, ease privacy compliance and minimize risks for data stored in multi-clouds and networks, including endpoints.

Forcepoint DSPM harnesses innovative AI-mesh technology to swiftly identify data risks, such as obsolescence, improper access, and misplaced files. This understanding empowers decision-making and safeguards sensitive information by examining data context and content, prioritizing critical data types including intellectual property, personally identifiable information (PII) and medical records.

Going beyond data discovery, Forcepoint DSPM automates security actions and controls using sophisticated workflow orchestration with AI-powered data detection and remediation (DDR) capabilities to prevent inappropriate usage and stop breaches before they can occur. It is part of Forcepoint’s full-lifecycle ‘data security everywhere’ suite of capabilities, combining proactive visibility and controls that adapt continuously to how users access and interact with any data on any device, including BYOD.

“In today’s business landscape, data security isn’t just a necessity—it’s the bedrock of zero trust and innovation,” said Manny Rivelo, CEO of Forcepoint. “Forcepoint is eliminating blind spots with a comprehensive data security solution that not only sheds light on potential threats, it guides and empowers organizations to stay ahead of them, ensuring data integrity and regulatory compliance every step of the way.”

Conventional security tools often struggle to comprehend the contextual significance of business data, leading to potential security gaps. These gaps heighten the risk of breach and exfiltration, making compliance with increasingly stringent mandates more difficult, especially for unknown, “shadow data” stored in multiple cloud services or SaaS applications.

Forcepoint addresses these issues by bringing together innovations such as DSPM with Forcepoint DLP into a unified data security solution. This integration provides enhanced discovery, classification, prioritization and enforcement capabilities.

Using Forcepoint Data Security solutions, growing businesses can enhance productivity through faster and safer data access and sharing for better innovation and collaboration. Mid-sized enterprises can cut costs by leveraging extensive Forcepoint automation that reduces time and resources spent on data security investigations and remediation.

The company’s CEO underscored the rapid adoption and momentum for Forcepoint Data Security solutions among mid-market and commercial customers. “Our unique approach, centered on a cloud-delivered, Data-first SASE architecture, prioritizes data security across all possible touchpoints and devices,” Rivelo said. “Today’s launch isn’t just about security technology—it’s about people. It’s about ensuring that every organization, regardless of size or industry, can operate with confidence in the modern networked world.”

Key features and benefits of Forcepoint DSPM:

Automates highly efficient and rapid discovery and classification of many different sources of data across cloud and network locations with the power of customizable AI-model training, reducing the risk of breaches and ensuring compliance with privacy regulations. Security teams can prioritize policy enforcement and incident response efforts on the most sensitive digital assets.

Supported data stores include on-premises, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Confluence and Box.com.

Provides comprehensive data visibility, covering file location, categorization, classification, access permissions, inactive accounts with file access, redundant, obsolete, trivial (ROT) data, and compliance risks. Continuous monitoring helps identify misconfigurations, improper access controls, and other vulnerabilities to reduce the likelihood of compliance or breach incidents.

Enables real-time risk remediation and workflow orchestration for automatically tracking stakeholders of different data and fixing problems quickly. It also will incorporate AI-powered DDR for highly accurate remediation. For example, distinguishing between sensitive data such as a proprietary recipe versus a coincidental list of ingredients.

Enhances data visibility and risk management.

Forcepoint pinpoints the location of confidential data in various locations, including PaaS, IaaS, SaaS and DBaaS, providing access permissions and usage patterns along with out-of-the-box classifiers, templates, and policy controls to prevent data leakage or theft.

Additional solutions such as Forcepoint Risk-Adaptive Protection complements DSPM by facilitating proactive data loss prevention and access control based on risky behaviors.

Forcepoint DSPM, powered by Getvisibility, is immediately available direct from Forcepoint and through the company’s global network of channel partners.