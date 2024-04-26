New infosec products of the week: April 26, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Cyberint, Forcepoint, Invicti Security, Netwrix, Trend Micro, Zero Networks, and WhyLabs.

Trend Micro launches AI-driven cyber risk management capabilities

Trend Micro unveiled AI-driven cyber risk management capabilities across its entire flagship platform, Trend Vision One. This seamlessly integrates more than 10 industry technology categories into one offering, empowering security, cloud and IT operations teams to manage risk proactively.

Zero Networks unveils identity segmentation solution to prevent credential theft

The Zero Networks identity segmentation solution is automated, agentless, and MFA-powered. For the first 30 days of deployment, Zero Networks learns all network logons and automatically creates security policies that restrict service account logons to necessary assets only, blocking logon rights to all other network assets.

Forcepoint DSPM safeguards sensitive information by examining data context and content

Going beyond data discovery, Forcepoint DSPM automates security actions and controls using sophisticated workflow orchestration with AI-powered data detection and remediation (DDR) capabilities to prevent inappropriate usage and stop breaches before they can occur.

Netwrix 1Secure enhancements accelerate threat detection

Netwrix released a new version of its IT auditing SaaS solution, Netwrix 1Secure. It enables prompt detection of suspicious activities around data across the Microsoft 365 environment, Entra ID (formerly Azure AD), as well as Active Directory, and file servers.

Invicti Predictive Risk Scoring identifies highest-risk applications

Predictive Risk Scoring allows organizations to determine which web applications should be scanned first and proactively prioritize remediation efforts. This new capability remaps the application security testing process to profile and calculate a risk score on all discovered web applications—before any scanning begins.

WhyLabs AI Control Center offers teams real-time control over their AI applications

WhyLabs launched a new type of AI operations platform: the AI Control Center. The new platform, which offers teams real-time control over their AI applications, was developed by WhyLabs in response to rising security and reliability threats posed by GenAI, which have rendered traditional observability tools insufficient for operating AI responsibly.

Cyberint platform enhancements boost protection against external threats

Cyberint’s latest enhancements enable organizations to implement an effective continuous exposure management program. Among the new capabilities released is a suite of knowledgebase modules that provide detailed threat landscape insights that can be tailored to an organization’s region and industry.