MFA: A simple solution to protect your identity

In this video for Help Net Security, Dan Lohrmann, Field CISO at Presidio, talks about multi factor authentication (MFA) and how everyone should consider it to protect their identity and accounts.

The first thing that comes in mind are passwords. They have been used for years and the problems with passwords have been well documented. They include things like password reuse, simple passwords that are easy to crack, etc.

A simple solution to these problems is MFA. It offers another layer of protection by verifying the user’s identity through an SMS, email or call authentication.