Skyhigh Security boosts data protection measures with AI innovations

Skyhigh Security announced strategic additions to its Security Service Edge (SSE) portfolio. In response to an evolving cyber threat landscape and new data security challenges, these new innovations will empower organizations to seamlessly adopt zero-trust principles and enhance data protection measures.

Amid disruptive use of GenAI apps and a growing need to secure organizational data across the enterprise, Skyhigh Security’s solutions are heavily centered on data protection, enabling organizations to maintain data integrity across dispersed workforces and collaborate without compromising security. Its Skyhigh Security Service Edge (SSE) portfolio is currently trusted by over 3,000 global customers, including eight out of 10 of the world’s largest banks.

New AI innovations to the Skyhigh SSE portfolio include:

Deep visibility and risk assessment for AI apps: Skyhigh Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) innovations around AI visibility and risk assessment include support for AI sub-categories, Large Language Model (LLM) attributes, and deep risk assessment around LLM model security using red teaming. Customers can use these attributes to govern the use of AI services within their enterprise, facilitating proactive risk mitigation and data security enhancement.

Control usage of ChatGPT and other Gen AI apps: Skyhigh Secure Web Gateway (SWG) for Cloud now includes powerful controls for LLM services, like ChatGPT, by leveraging out of the box rule set libraries. These controls allow organizations to disable chat history, copy/paste functionalities, enforce character limits, and block shared links within chat for added protection.

VPN migration: Skyhigh Private Access now fully supports migration from traditional VPN use cases through Network Level Access (NLA), enabling secure open networks based on zero-trust principles. This accommodates diverse network types including subnet, IP, and domain wildcards and facilitates smooth transitions from legacy VPNs. Organizations can now provide remote employees Zero Trust Network Access to private and custom AI / non-AI based applications.

“Our latest AI advancements reaffirm our commitment to data-centric security, expanding on the foundation laid by our AI-Powered Data Loss Prevention Assistant introduced earlier this year,” said Thyaga Vasudevan, VP of Product Management at Skyhigh Security. “These enhancements are rooted in zero-trust principles and a unified policy framework, ensuring consistent implementation across the organization.”

Future AI/ML advancements to the Security Service Edge portfolio

Skyhigh Security anticipates building on this security innovation momentum and expanding its SSE portfolio in 2024 with the following capabilities: