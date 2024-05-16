The critical role of IT staffing in strengthening cybersecurity

Many organizations lack adequate IT staffing to combat cyber threats. A comprehensive approach to cybersecurity requires more than technical solutions. It involves the right staff with the unique expertise necessary to recognize and prevent potential threats.

This makes IT and cyber security staffing a critical component of defense against security breaches and cyber attacks – especially when a challenge demands immediate attention.

In this Help Net Security video, Phani Dasari, CISO at HGS Digital, discusses the state of the IT industry, the increasing demands for cybersecurity professionals, and strategies for taking advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead. These include effectively tackling the talent gap and upskilling staff to keep pace with immediate challenges.

Fill out the form to get your free eBook: