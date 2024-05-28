Adaptive Shield unveils platform enhancements to improve SaaS security

To secure emerging SaaS attack surfaces, Adaptive Shield has extended the capabilities of its SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) unified platform to cover complex Permissions and Shared Data.

“SaaS security impacts the entire organization, affecting security teams, auditors and app owners. Our platform consolidates and unifies all threat prevention and detection efforts, allowing enterprises to safely rely on both out-of-the-box and homegrown SaaS applications,” said Maor Bin, CEO of Adaptive Shield.

One of the major challenges in securing SaaS applications is the unique way each app provisions entitlements. With complex and dispersed permission structures, along with different terminology and UIs within and between apps, it is almost impossible for security teams and app owners to facilitate security and compliance audits.

Such structures are highly complex in environments such as Salesforce, Workday, M365, Zendesk, Google Workspace and more. Managing data entitlements, such as detecting external sharing of documents, boards and repositories, is also a major concern for security teams, as this can lead to inadvertent or malicious data disclosure.

This is why Adaptive Shield has prioritized these emerging use cases:

The Permission Inventory gives customers deep visibility into permission structures at the SaaS stack level through an automated approach. Core capabilities include:

Permissions consolidation from multiple areas within the application

Normalization of permissions across multiple tenants and applications

Centralized discovery of roles and aggregated permissions

The Data Inventory feature enables customers to prevent data leakage. Key among the benefits:

Identify all publicly shared data from SaaS apps such as Microsoft OneDrive, Google Drive and more, and determine which need to be further protected

Find outlived data or those no longer being used and revoke

Recognize which resources are shared externally and sort by user, date, department and former employees

Receive alerts to suspicious connections from external domains

Adaptive Shield’s SSPM platform is the only solution to integrate with over 150 SaaS applications out-of-the-box and supports any custom app through its no-code Integration Builder.