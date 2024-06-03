Zyxel Networks USG LITE 60AX improves network security

Zyxel Networks launched the USG LITE 60AX–an AX6000 WiFi 6 Security Router designed for small businesses, teleworkers, and managed service providers (MSPs).

In today’s landscape, where these users struggle to find networking solutions that are both secure and easy to manage, the USG LITE 60AX is an all-in-one router that offers cyber protection, fast WiFi, and cloud management.

Unlocking high performance and superfast WiFi

The quad-core 64-bit CPU and dual 2.5G WAN and LAN ports of the USG LITE 60AX ensure sufficient computing power and multi-gig bandwidth capacity for businesses without throttling performance. Equipped with WiFi 6 AX6000, it delivers up to 6 Gbps of WiFi speed with support for 160MHz channels.

The support of Zyxel Networks’ exclusive Smart Mesh technology enables users to seamlessly connect the USG LITE 60AX with Nebula-compatible access points to expand wireless coverage while removing complex cabling.

Subscription-free security

The USG LITE 60AX gives small businesses peace of mind thanks to subscription-free, threat management capabilities. This in-built offering protects organizations against common cyber threats such as ransomware and malware, as well as other intrusions.

Network administrators can also easily configure VPNs, patrol applications, implement VLANs, and gain comprehensive threat insights through a graphical security dashboard on Zyxel Networks’ Nebula Cloud Center. The device delivers up to 2 Gbps throughput even when advanced threat and application management features are enabled.

Eco-friendly design

Following in the footsteps of Zyxel Group’s recent Red Dot Design Award for sustainability, the USG LITE 60AX reflects its dedication to eco-friendly practices and a greener future. Crafted with 95% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, it stands as a leading PCR product in the industry, boasting an 81% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to ABS plastic.

It also uses 100% halogen-free, soy-based inks for packaging. Additionally, a 40% reduction in packaging volume enhances shipping efficiency, supporting businesses in achieving sustainability goals.

Effortless cloud management

As a cloud-native security router, the USG LITE 60AX can be managed through Zyxel Networks’ Nebula cloud platform, alongside more than 100 types of networking devices. This provides users with centralized management and configuration. Recent updates to Nebula include cloud stacking support for XGS2220 switches, smoother configuration transitions, and a new bulk-site creation feature for MSPs.

“The USG LITE 60AX completes the entry level offerings within our security portfolio, making it possible for customers to source and manage all devices from a single vendor and platform. As well as supporting our customers to keep their networks secure, we are also focused on helping them save time on training and troubleshooting through the comprehensive nature of our products, unrivalled usability and affordability,” said Mr. Ken Tsai, VP of Zyxel Networks’ Gateway Strategic Business Unit.