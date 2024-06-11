Diligent AI enables leaders to better manage and respond to risk

Diligent announced Diligent AI, a set of artificial intelligence capabilities within the Diligent One Platform that enhance how organizations understand, anticipate and mitigate risks.

Diligent AI will enable users to identify risks, safeguard data and democratize the decision-making processes, driving resilience and empowering organizations with certainty and clarity like never before.

“Company leaders face a dynamic and evolving risk environment. It’s imperative to turn data into strategic intelligence to anticipate and prevent risks, rather than just respond to them,” said Brian Stafford, President and CEO of Diligent. “Diligent’s AI-enhanced platform is uniquely positioned to connect all aspects of governance, risk and compliance, delivering customized insights to elevate governance and clarify risk.”

Diligent AI helps leaders amplify critical insights while working together across the organization, using risk as a shared language. Leaders can expand resources and achieve greater results through integrated automation, enhance stakeholder communication by tailoring information to board members, chief financial officers, chief risk officers and other executives, and enhance decision making by breaking down information silos across governance, risk and compliance (GRC) functions.

Elevate governance for boards and leaders:

Creating efficient, context-aware summaries of board materials to help directors easily digest information and glean insights.

Providing AI-powered insights into a company’s ESG focus and self-disclosed risk factors, enabling peer comparison and helping to identify industry trends.

Quickly assisting with boards-related questions through a 24/7 AI-powered virtual assistant.

Clarify risk for audit, risk and compliance teams:

Simplifying the tedious process of mapping internal controls to regulatory requirements, enabling GRC professionals to efficiently demonstrate compliance.

Identifying changes between two versions of the same regulation, categorizing them as significant, moderate or minor, enabling users to efficiently update related policies, risks and controls.

Empowering users to create, edit and troubleshoot data integrations and data analytics scripts using plain language. This brings Diligent’s powerful robotics capabilities (also known as ACL Analytics) to a broader audience.

Additional capabilities will be added to Diligent AI over the coming months that empower GRC professionals to better mitigate risks and stay on top of changing regulatory requirements, and help corporate directors govern more effectively amidst escalating risks and information overload.

“Diligent AI adds to the breadth of the Diligent One Platform by enabling leaders to more quickly and effectively respond to risk in a competitive environment,” said Phil Lim, Global AI Champion at Diligent. “Our thoughtful and ethical approach to AI use, guided by industry-leading principles, means customers can feel secure in knowing that AI interacts with their data safely and securely, and only with their prior consent.”

The use of Generative AI in GRC must uphold the highest standards of safety and security, and Diligent has committed to the safe, secure and ethical use of AI through its guiding principles. This ensures users’ data stays their own, generated content is clearly labelled and users must always opt-in before using AI with their data.