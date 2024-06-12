Cybersecurity jobs available right now: June 12, 2024

Cloud Security Engineer

Metacore | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you will develop, implement, and maintain cloud security architecture, policies, and procedures. You will collaborate with game and infrastructure teams to identify, evaluate, and mitigate security risks, and integrate security into the company’s development lifecycle. Additionally, you will develop and further improve the security of cloud infrastructure, emphasizing automated, reusable, and architecturally sound solutions.

Cloud Security Operations and Compliance Professional

Nokia | India | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cloud Security Operations and Compliance Professional, you will support the availability, integrity, and security of ongoing Security Services operations. Monitor and assess the compliance to the Nokia Information Security Policies and govern the Security Operations both for Private and Public Cloud Environments Define, Implement and Evaluate the maturity of the security services delivered by the different teams across Nokia organization.

CSOC Analyst

Northrop Grumman | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a CSOC Analyst, you will perform analytical duties to include security monitoring, host and network based log analysis, correlation of network threat indicators and PCAP data, analytical triage, incident response (both intrusion and privacy related). Have knowledge of and be able to define and recommend security policy changes to security devices such as firewalls, proxies, email gateways, Intrusion Detection/Prevention Systems, end-point application whitelisting and anti-virus solutions, and Data Loss Prevention solutions.







Cybersecurity Engineer

Electrolux | Italy | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will drive adoption of cybersecurity tools and best practices in software development within the Digital Experience organization. Evolve and manage Cybersecurity Platform components, such as PKI or Digital Signer. Compose and update threat models and assess security posture and risks related to Electrolux Digital Products.

Cybersecurity Red Team Analyst – Principal

Huntington National Bank | USA | Hybrid – View job details

The Cybersecurity Red Team Analyst – Principal will plan and direct efforts in developing and testing tools, tactics, and procedures to emulate adversarial threats actively in use targeting the financial services industry and leads the employment of these tools in the Huntington environment.

Data Security Architect

Bupa | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Data Security Architect, you will design and implement secure data solutions that safeguard the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of sensitive data and critical infrastructure within our environments. The role will collaborate with our Data Program and cross-functional teams to develop and enforce robust security policies, controls, and procedures that mitigate risks associated with data security.

Digital Forensics Analyst, Global Information Security

Bank of America | Australia | Remote – View job details

As a Digital Forensics Analyst, Global Information Security, you will conduct and manage individual caseload across the entire incident response or investigative lifecycle from start to finish. Discover unfamiliar technology or data during the midst of an incident or investigation and assessing its relevance to the issues at hand, i.e., stored information, auditing capability, evidential value etc.

Enterprise Security Architect – Data Protection

Novartis | Israel | On-site – View job details

The Enterprise Security Architect – Data Protection will be responsible for safeguarding the organization data and technology assets by designing and implementing robust security solutions.

Head of Threat Intelligence and Threat Hunting

Deutsche Börse | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a Head of Threat Intelligence and Threat Hunting, you will be accountable for developing and implementing Deutsche Börse Group’s global threat intelligence (TI) strategy. Assess global threat trends and formulate high-level policies for long-term TI vision. Oversee the development of real-time threat detection and response mechanisms. Conduct regular risk assessments and devise specific countermeasures for imminent cyber and geo-political threats.

Info Security Compliance Sr Specialist

SAP | UAE | On-site – View job details

The main objective of the Cloud Compliance Engineer is to accompany the security compliance lifecycle of cloud infrastructure, services and products within the scope of our SAP Global Cloud Infrastructure and Delivery having a holistic approach end-to-end. Role will contribute to manage compliance initiatives, including gap assessments and implementation of controls to address regulatory requirements.

Information Security Architect

Unitask Group | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Architect, you will design, implement, and enforce cybersecurity policies in complex computer networks. Support and implement hardening processes, write rules in accordance with protection requirements, regulations, and industry best practices.

Lead Cybersecurity Engineer

SkyePoint Decisions | USA | Remote – View job details

Lead Cybersecurity Engineer will be responsible for leading the design, implementation, and management of the cybersecurity initiatives. This role involves developing and enforcing security policies, conducting risk assessments, and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Lead Cybersecurity Engineer

Arizona Cardinals Football Club | USA | On-site – View job details

The Lead Cybersecurity Engineer will be responsible for configuring, installing, and securing critical info-security network solutions. Analyze, design, install, and support complex cybersecurity solutions for on premise, multi-cloud, and hybrid environments. Planning, implementing, managing, monitoring, and upgrading security measures for the protection of the organization’s data, systems, and networks.

Senior Identity and Security Engineer

Unity | India | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Identity and Security Engineer, you will design, implement, and manage Okta-based identity solutions, ensuring seamless integration with company’s existing systems and applications. Develop and enforce security policies and procedures in line with industry best practices, ensuring the highest levels of system security and user authentication. Lead the evaluation, testing, and deployment of new identity management technologies and upgrades.

Offensive Security Analyst

Entain | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As an Offensive Security Analyst, you will work closely with teams across the group to identify and correct security vulnerabilities, ensuring that systems and devices are properly maintained in order to reduce the possibilities of malicious actors to compromise them. In addition, you will keep probing the company’s infrastructure to detect flaws that will affect our security posture.

OT Cybersecurity Architect

The Chemours Company | USA | On-site – View job details

As an OT Cybersecurity Architect, you will develop and refine comprehensive cybersecurity architectures tailored specifically to process control systems in chemical manufacturing environments. Conduct detailed risk assessments to identify architectural vulnerabilities and potential threats to operational technology (OT) systems. Lead the design and implementation of robust security controls and measures within the architectural framework to protect critical infrastructure.

Penetration Tester

Protergo | Indonesia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will conduct vulnerabilities assessment, penetration testing or red teaming roles in consulting environment. Conduct security assessments across a variety of environments including cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.

Senior Cyber Security Specialist

Sobeys | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Specialist, you will execute threat modeling and related tools, DevSecOPS integration, and expert knowledge in SAST / DAST tooling/processes/procedures. This means that you will have knowledge and experience regarding the software development life cycle (SDLC) and integration of application security.

Senior Penetration Tester

Logisek | Greece | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Penetration Tester, will conduct penetration testing, security assessments, and deliver clear and concise security reports to our clients in Greece, USA, Europe and Middle East. You will participate in penetration testing and vulnerability assessments against a variety of technologies including web applications, mobile applications, and infrastructure. Engage in Phishing Attack Simulations and Red Teaming exercises.

Sr Engineer, Cybersecurity Threat Hunting

T-Mobile | USA | On-site – View job details

The Sr Cybersecurity Engineer, Threat Hunting will identify previously unknown Cybersecurity threats and incidents faced by T-Mobile by hypothesis-based hunting. Develop content to improve detective capabilities in Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tool. Analyze disparate data sources for security incidents.

Specialist – Data Protection

Core42 | UAE | On-site – View job details

The Data Protection Specialist is responsible for ensuring that Core42’s data is properly protected and compliant with relevant regulations. This role involves implementing, and maintaining data protection policies, managing data protection risks, and ensuring that data handling practices align with legal and regulatory requirements.

Vice President Information Security

Influx | Indonesia | Remote – View job details

Vice President Information Security will be responsible for protecting Influx from information security risks through the development, implementation, and maintenance of company’S security program (policies, procedures, and standards).