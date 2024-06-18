eBook: The Art & Science of Secure Software Development

Software security requires a creative and disciplined approach. It involves having the vision to develop secure strategy, tactics, and execution. Excelling in the discipline demands thinking through the entire software lifecycle and enforcing security as a first-thought process.

The global, vendor-neutral ISC2 Certified Secure Software Lifecycle Professional (CSSLP) recognizes the expertise and the ability to incorporate security practices—authentication, authorization, and auditing—into each phase of the SDLC.

In this eBook, contributors around the globe share how earning the CSSLP has helped them succeed in their endeavors and avoid costly errors.