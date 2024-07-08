Monocle: Open-source LLM for binary analysis search

Monocle is open-source tooling backed by a large language model (LLM) for performing natural language searches against compiled target binaries.

Monocle can be provided with a binary and search criteria (authentication code, vulnerable code, password strings, etc.), and it will decompile the binary to identify and score areas of the code that meet the criteria.

Monocle uses Ghidra headless to enable the decompilation of compiled binaries.

Requirements and download

Monocle is available for free on GitHub. It requires Nvidia CUDA, which allows for increased performance of the LLM.

You should run Monocle on a computer with at least 16GB of RAM and a dedicated Nvidia GPU with a minimum of 4GB of memory. While it can function on machines with lower specifications, performance will be considerably slower.

