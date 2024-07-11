ScienceLogic enhances AIOps platform to improve security and third-party industry interoperability

ScienceLogic announced a series of key updates to its AIOps platform to deliver enhanced reliability and security, enterprise enablement, third-party integration, improved user experience, and greater support for data center needs.

The updates include a new integration with Cisco Intersight to enable seamless support for the data center server market, OAuth2.0 security for key ServiceNow Syncpacks, the ability to create Dynamic Applications using the low-code Snippet Framework, and more.

“The latest updates to the ScienceLogic platform demonstrate our commitment to providing our customers with exceptional user experiences by continually enhancing the utility, reliability, and security of the platform,” said Michael Nappi, CPO at ScienceLogic. ”As technology continues to evolve at an unprecedented rate and the data center market expands rapidly, we’re pleased to offer the tools necessary to support the needs of a growing base of users.”

Key elements of the updates include:

New integration with Cisco Intersight to support data center server market

The ScienceLogic platform now integrates with Cisco Intersight, Cisco’s latest data center management tool. This integration enables monitoring of a variety of Cisco server types and will replace existing Server PowerPacks as Cisco transitions to Cisco Intersight.

Developed in collaboration with CDW’s Managed Services team, this integration enables customers using unified computer system (UCS) PowerPacks to seamlessly monitor servers in Intersight Managed Mode for Configuration Management Database (CMDB) discovery, providing support for a significant portion of the data center server market.

Elevated security and system performance with ServiceNow Syncpacks support

The updates to the ScienceLogic platform include upleveled security enhancements designed to protect users’ data and strengthen integration capabilities.

By incorporating OAuth2.0, the industry-standard protocol for authorization, users can securely access information hosted by external and third-party web apps. This strengthened security is available for several key ServiceNow Syncpacks, including CMDB, Events, SGC (Service Graph Connector), Catalog, Change, and INC (Incident).

With these security features, ScienceLogic has also rolled out multiple package updates to boost system performance, enabling back-end terminals multiplexers (tmux) to run by default to deliver increased reliability and security.

Updated Dynamic Application Builder (DAB) for enterprise enablement

ScienceLogic’s platform updates have also introduced the latest release of their Dynamic Application Builder (DAB) 1.1, empowering users to create Dynamic Applications using the low-code Snippet Framework entirely outside of the ScienceLogic platform so that it can perform as a standalone desktop application capable of being installed and operated independently on local machines.

This update brings significant enhancements including a streamlined user interface and bug fixes to the standalone desktop application to improve user experience. The tool is designed for new and intermediate platform users, allowing them to create Dynamic Applications to poll secure systems like RESTful APIs for configuration data with minimal technical knowledge.

The application requires only Docker Desktop to run, enabling users to independently install and operate locally within minutes.

Improved user experience

ScienceLogic announced significant enhancements to the user experience on the ScienceLogic SL1 platform, designed to provide more flexibility, improved organization, and streamlined interfaces. One of the key updates is the introduction of a new custom dashboard widget type for HTML content. This allows users to create personalized and informative dashboards tailored to their specific needs.

Additionally, the platform now offers custom device investigator layouts and alignments, enabling users to customize the layout and alignment of the Device Investigator for better clarity and focus on critical information. This aids in quicker diagnosis and resolution of issues.

Another major enhancement is the new masked events modal, which streamlines the user experience by providing a more organized and accessible way to manage and view events. This ensures that users can easily track and respond to events with minimal effort. Improvements to the Service Investigator page further enhance usability and efficiency, enabling users to investigate service-related issues more effectively.

ScienceLogic also updated default service policies and interface dashboard widgets to align with best practices and user feedback, providing a more intuitive starting point for all users. Moreover, users can now edit, copy, and rename their Device Investigator layouts, promoting better organization and faster access to the most relevant data.

These updates reflect our ongoing commitment to enhancing the end-user experience and we continue to make progress in delivering a platform that is not only powerful but also user-friendly. Our goal is to empower users to maximize the value of the ScienceLogic SL1 platform with ease and efficiency.

SL1 performance improvements: Upgrade from OL7 to OL8

ScienceLogic announced significant performance improvements in its SL1 platform following an upgrade from OL7 to OL8. This upgrade has resulted in a remarkable 31% enhancement in CPU performance, with a 34% reduction in CPU usage during data pulls and a 19% decrease in CPU usage for WMI processes. Additionally, SQL query responses are now 14% faster, further boosting data processing efficiency.

The SL1 applications have also seen substantial gains. Execution times for large SQL queries have been dramatically reduced from over 4 minutes to less than 60 seconds. Performance improvements are evident in large business services as well, with the time to open 7,000 business services dropping from over 70 seconds to under 10 seconds. The AP2 user interface page response times have been significantly enhanced, and the UI and topology rendering times have been reduced to under 5 seconds at scale.