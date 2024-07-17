Appgate launches Malware Analysis Service to safeguard enterprises and government agencies

Appgate has unveiled its new Malware Analysis Service that mitigates cyberthreats for enterprises and government agencies by identifying and neutralizing malicious software.

Appgate’s Malware Analysis and Research Team now offers two new services that allow resource-constrained security teams to submit potentially malicious files, hashes and URLs for investigation:

Rapid Analysis uses automated systems to generate actionable insights in under 30 minutes.

uses automated systems to generate actionable insights in under 30 minutes. Deep Analysis extends Rapid Analysis automated reports with expert hands-on evaluation and reverse engineering for more obscure or emerging malware strains with detailed findings delivered typically in three days or less.

Both services produce in-depth reports on indicators of compromise (IOCs), contextual threat intelligence and practical insights to mitigate risk and protect business-critical assets.

“Rapidly evolving malware is a major cause of network breaches and security operations teams often lack the time and specialized skills to address these threats,” said Arlette Hart, VP of Threat Advisory Services at Appgate. “Our Malware Analysis Service offerings surpass standard scanning offered by most vendors to provide in-depth analysis, potential impact insights and practical mitigation advice.”

Appgate’s new Malware Analysis Service expands the company’s existing Threat Advisory Services suite of vulnerability research, penetration testing and adversary simulation offerings.

Benefits include:

Streamlined security operations: Implement processes and technologies to streamline security operations, reducing complexity and enhancing efficiency across cybersecurity frameworks.

Optimized resource allocation: Allocate resources to maximize the effectiveness of cybersecurity initiatives, ensuring that investments in tools, personnel and infrastructure align with organizational priorities.

Access to specialized expertise: Gain access to a dedicated team of cybersecurity experts equipped with specialized knowledge and experience to thoroughly analyze potentially malicious software, hashes and URLs.

Enhancement to existing investments: Collect IOCs that can be deployed to security infrastructure, augmenting existing tools and technologies and extending their value to the business.

“Malware threats are growing exponentially, every year,” Hart continued. “With this launch, we are proud to expand our suite of advanced, proprietary threat advisory services designed to alleviate our customers’ security operations constraints, ensure business continuity and mitigate malware risks.”