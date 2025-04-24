Skyhawk Security brings preemptive cloud app defense to RSAC 2025

Skyhawk Security is adding new protection for custom-built cloud applications. The company announced the update to its AI-powered Autonomous Purple Team for RSAC 2025 Conference, which starts April 28 in San Francisco.

The AI-based purple team identifies security weaknesses and then prioritizes them based on the business value of the asset

Proactive cloud defense

This expansion helps companies spot security gaps in their cloud applications before attackers do. Skyhawk Security now scans both applications and infrastructure together, simulating how real attacks unfold across layers. It also watches continuously for threats — all without installing agents on systems.

Skyhawk Security’s platform uses AI to map potential attack paths and score risks based on how exploitable they are. It also alerts security teams in real time and offers full context, so analysts can act faster and more confidently.

Skyhawk Security can reduce time to respond from days to seconds by simulating attacks ahead of time and preparing automated responses. This is key as cloud security alerts continue to surge.

“We’re focused on making the SOC more efficient by enabling users to detect and respond to threats within seconds and with confidence. It’s about helping them distinguish true positives from false ones before risk moves from the application layer to the cloud layer, all without relying on agents to make those connections,” Chen Burshan, CEO at Skyhawk Security, told Help Net Security.

AI-based red team continuously evaluates the application layer to surface application-layer vulnerabilities

Key features

Skyhawk Security’s platform supercharges the efficiency and effectiveness of SOCs by:

Preemptively identifying potential attack paths using its AI-powered Autonomous Purple Team. It simulates real-world attacks against a company’s unique cloud application and the cloud infrastructure together, as they really operate.

using its AI-powered Autonomous Purple Team. It simulates real-world attacks against a company’s unique cloud application and the cloud infrastructure together, as they really operate. Application scanning and data flow analysis to identify potential cross-level business logic flaws and coding errors that create exploits.

to identify potential cross-level business logic flaws and coding errors that create exploits. Real-time observability of cloud apps and infrastructure to understand how threats are unfolding, right now.

of cloud apps and infrastructure to understand how threats are unfolding, right now. Providing complete context and interactive CDR . SOCs can immediately identify the root cause of incidents and contact users directly to separate real threats from legitimate activity.

. SOCs can immediately identify the root cause of incidents and contact users directly to separate real threats from legitimate activity. Pre-positioning responses with full context so that when incidents do happen, SOCs can shut the attacks down in seconds, not days or even weeks.

so that when incidents do happen, SOCs can shut the attacks down in seconds, not days or even weeks. Risk scoring of alerts based on exploitability and threats to the company’s crown jewels to prioritize SecOps activity and make it manageable.

“What we heard from our larger customers is that our solution helps them better identify weaponized risks and focus on the ones that truly matter. It gives them the evidence they need to explain those risks to application teams and prioritize what to address, without wasting time on false positives,” Burshan explained.

“CISOs told us it not only improves threat detection and enables preemptive action, but also leads to significant time savings, not just for security teams but for developers too. In many organizations, developers are the larger and more expensive resource. Knowing what not to disrupt is just as valuable,” Burshan added.

Visit Skyhawk Security at RSAC 2025

Skyhawk Security will demonstrate the upgraded platform at booth 5173 in the North Expo Hall during RSAC 2025. Attendees can schedule a private meeting with the Skyhawk Security team at this link.

“We’re excited to demo our new capabilities and host a happy hour with some of our partners during the event. It’s a great opportunity to connect with colleagues, customers, CISOs, and others to showcase the amazing technology we’ve built,” Burshan said.