Top must-visit companies at RSAC 2025

RSAC 2025 Conference is taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from April 28 – May 1. With hundreds of booths, countless product demos, and nonstop buzz, navigating RSAC can be overwhelming. That’s why we’ve done the legwork to highlight the standout companies you won’t want to miss.

Whether you’re looking for cutting-edge innovation, industry veterans with new offerings, or rising stars shaking things up, these exhibitors are bringing something special to the floor this year. Be sure to carve out time in your schedule to stop by, as you might just discover your next big opportunity.

Booth ESE-01 | Book a demo

PowerDMARC helps organizations roll out DMARC the right way. They aim to make the setup simple, even for complex environments. At RSAC 2025, the company is launching its brand new feature: Threat Intel Feed API. This new API source feed is designed to provide insights into spoofing IP addresses. This API enables organizations, security teams, researchers, and partners to track and mitigate malicious email spoofing attempts.

Booth 5173 | Book a demo

Skyhawk Security expanded its AI-powered Autonomous Purple Team to include custom cloud applications. Organizations can preemptively and continuously secure custom cloud applications and their cloud infrastructure without agents. With its latest expansion, the Skyhawk platform will now preemptively analyze and detect application-layer vulnerabilities, evaluate exploit paths across application and infrastructure boundaries and prioritize remediation based on real-time risk context.

Booth ESE-51

Aurva is a next-generation runtime data security platform built on eBPF, trusted by security and GRC teams to protect sensitive data. By combining Database Activity Monitoring (DAM), runtime DSPM, and model-layer AI security, Aurva delivers real-time visibility into data access and movement. It enables organizations to prevent breaches, detect misuse, and maintain compliance.

Booth ESE-64

Chainloop centralizes software artifacts and compliance evidence in one secure system, capturing key metadata from CI/CD pipelines. It creates a digitally signed, immutable graph for full traceability and visibility. With automated policy enforcement, continuous monitoring, and integrations, Chainloop simplifies compliance and delivers real-time insights to help teams build and ship trusted software.

Booth 6371

At RSAC 2025, Ivanti is showcasing an end-to-end platform that delivers visibility, prioritization, and remediation to proactively reduce cyber risk. From asset discovery and external attack surface management to risk-based vulnerability and patch management, Ivanti unifies siloed data and tools, empowering organizations to stay compliant, and boost operational efficiency across IT and security environments.

Booth ESE-02

Enkrypt AI secures your AI applications using an advanced AI threat database, combining insights from GenAI apps, open-source data, and proprietary ML research. The platform detects threats, eliminates vulnerabilities, and continuously monitors performance. With real-time insights and a unique security approach, Enkrypt AI ensures your AI systems remain safe, resilient, and trustworthy.

Booth 5744

Visit the Microsoft booth at RSAC to explore the latest in security and generative AI. Engage with experts, experience live demos, and catch 20-minute theater sessions on identity, compliance, threat defense, and more. Discover powerful tools, enjoy interactive games, and gain insights into protecting and governing AI with Microsoft’s newest innovations and expert guidance.

Booth S-2349

PlexTrac is an AI-powered platform for pentest reporting and threat exposure management, enabling cybersecurity teams to tackle critical risks and vulnerabilities. It consolidates data, automates reporting, prioritizes threats, and streamlines remediation workflows. By improving collaboration and response times, PlexTrac helps organizations reduce overall threat exposure and strengthen their security posture.

Booth N-5180

ThriveDX delivers immersive cybersecurity and digital skills training through partnerships with leading academic institutions and global corporations. Blending traditional methods, research, and hands-on learning, expert-designed programs equip learners with in-demand skills. The market-driven curriculum ensures real-world relevance, preparing participants for careers sought by employers, educational institutions, and organizations worldwide.

Booth S-0249

Simbian augments your security team with AI Agents that deliver 10x outcomes. Operating 24x7x365, these agents automatically investigate alerts, hunt threats, prioritize risks, and patch vulnerabilities. Simbian deploys in under 24 hours enables teams to boost efficiency, reduce response times, and stay ahead of threats.