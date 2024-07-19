Forcepoint GenAI Security prevents unauthorized data sharing

Forcepoint unveils its comprehensive GenAI Security solution, offering visibility, control, and risk-based data protection across generative AI platforms, including integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API.

Part of Forcepoint’s mission to deliver ‘data security everywhere,’ this solution empowers businesses and government agencies to securely leverage GenAI innovations, accelerating their AI transformation while maintaining stringent data security and compliance standards.

The solution brings together Forcepoint ONE Security Service Edge (SSE), a cloud-delivered platform for controlling access and content on AI apps and other websites, Forcepoint ONE Data Security and Forcepoint Data Security Posture Management (DSPM).

Forcepoint leads in helping teams monitor and control data interactions within platforms like ChatGPT Enterprise and other AI assistants. The Forcepoint GenAI Security solution can analyze user queries within AI platforms to identify and mitigate potential breaches, assigning risk scores based on information sensitivity and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

“Integrating GenAI tools into daily workflow enhances productivity and growth. However, depending on what type of data users input into the platform it can also risk exposing proprietary or sensitive data,” said Karl Triebes, CPO at Forcepoint. “Forcepoint’s GenAI Security solution offers real-time monitoring and unified management of access and data protection policies, preventing unauthorized data sharing and mitigating AI-related risks. Our data-first approach to Zero Trust ensures customers can confidently use AI websites and apps, knowing their digital assets are secure.”

Visibility and control to safeguard AI transformation

AI’s widespread use and data demands, coupled with cyber threats like ransomware, make privacy and regulatory compliance increasingly complex. Security solutions providing visibility and control over data usage are essential for businesses to navigate AI transformation safely.

Forcepoint’s GenAI Security solution merges SSE technologies like Forcepoint ONE CASB and Forcepoint ONE Web Security with the information protection capabilities in Forcepoint DSPM and Forcepoint ONE Data Security, creating a robust framework that safeguards sensitive information and intellectual property.

Advanced AI and machine learning algorithms provide high-accuracy data discovery and classification, dynamic policy enforcement, and real-time risk assessment across GenAI platforms like ChatGPT Enterprise, Copilot, Gemini and others.

Forcepoint ONE CASB provides granular control over how sanctioned SaaS apps are used, including what data is uploaded into them.

Forcepoint ONE Web Security ensures Zero Trust Web Access to GenAI sites by analyzing site risk and reputation, designating allowable site categories, restricting users, and blocking or limiting activities with sensitive information. Precise permissions and Zero Trust policies help ensure that only authorized personnel use GenAI tools, prevent malware and sanitize content to remove threats without disrupting workflows.

Forcepoint DSPM enhances the speed and accuracy of data classification and protection using AI Mesh technology—an industry-first network of language models and machine learning algorithms powered by Getvisibility. The AI Mesh increases the speed and accuracy of data discovery, classification, risk assessment, and risk mitigation, ensuring confidential data remains protected even when used in large language models.

Unlike traditional solutions, Forcepoint offers a single place to manage data security policy for global compliance and proactive breach prevention across all digital channels.

Forcepoint DSPM and Forcepoint ONE SSE work together with the Forcepoint ONE Data Security cloud service and on-premises managed Forcepoint Enterprise DLP to enforce the same data security policies across AI websites, endpoint devices, email, SaaS apps, and custom apps. Forcepoint’s unified management for endpoint and multi-channel cloud data security eliminates the need for multiple tools and complex policy administration.

Managing compliance for OpenAI ChatGPT Enterprise

Forcepoint’s integration with ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API enables the monitoring of data interactions within the ChatGPT environment, supporting regulatory compliance. Forcepoint offers a detailed map of data flow and user behavior to enhance activity tracking and geo-restriction enforcement. This proactive approach helps ensure organizations can prevent data breaches and simplify compliance in an AI-driven world.

“Our compliance integration with ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API shows our commitment to innovating AI security,” continued Triebes. “As an industry leader among the first to demonstrate our capabilities in this space, we provide unmatched insights and control, enabling customers to harness generative AI technologies safely.”

“AI is rapidly transforming the way organizations work and collaborate,” said IDC Research Director Data and Information Security, Jennifer Glenn, “Giving organizations visibility and control over GenAI systems is crucial to delivering expected productivity gains without risking sensitive business data.”