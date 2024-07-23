Ketch No-Code Rights Automation empowers non-technical teams to manage DSR requests

Ketch launched its No-Code Rights Automation product, designed to make it easy for non-technical teams to comply with consumer requests for data deletion and access. This includes the full business process from receiving the consumer request, to pulling data from business systems and apps, to returning results to the consumer, all configurable without any technical skills.

Innovative features include a visual workflow builder with infinite process customizations and automated fulfillment in internal systems and third-party applications.

“Ketch No-Code Rights Automation is a leap into the future of modern privacy management,” said Vivek Vaidya, Ketch CTO. “Our predecessors feign the DSR automation process by assigning tickets and tasks to people. Ketch automates both the process and the tasks themselves with software. And yes, it’s all configurable and customizable by non-technical teams.”

Modern privacy laws empower consumers, “data subjects,” to request personal data access and deletion from companies. For data-driven brands, fulfilling these requests is a time-consuming, manual data collection problem. Ketch No-Code Rights Automation solves this challenge.

Key innovations include:

Drag-and-drop DSR workflow designer; non-technical stakeholders can use icons representing tasks, stakeholders, systems, and actions to visually construct precise, customized DSR workflows including data redaction, identity verification, and system activity automation via native integrations.

Infinite customization possibilities to support business process requirements, including automated, dynamic decision-making using variables populated from databases, third party systems, employees, and the consumer.

Customizable Rights Experiences for receiving consumer requests on frontend digital properties; includes the ability to connect consumer digital identifiers from request, across vendor and partner systems to form a complete consumer data profile.

Extensive Integration Library enabling automated DSR fulfillment in internal data systems and third-party apps; no coding required, configurable by non-technical stakeholders in minutes.

Open developer tooling including APIs and webhooks for custom and complex use cases, ensuring unlimited support of any business use case or process adaptation.

“Ketch No-Code Rights Automation did more than streamline our processes–it enabled us to fundamentally redesign how we handle DSRs,” said Adam Keephart, Senior Director of Information Security at TIME. “With unparalleled options for task routing, system integration, and automation, Ketch presents us an opportunity to modernize our Privacy Program and position us for continued success as the privacy compliance and regulatory landscape evolves.”

No-Code Rights Automation is available to all Ketch DSR Automation customers.