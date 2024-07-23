Strata Identity Continuity prevents mission-critical applications from going offline

Strata Identity announced Identity Continuity, an addition to its Maverics Identity Orchestration platform.

This new premium offering ensures business continuity and uninterrupted application access by seamlessly failing over from a primary cloud Identity Provider (IDP) to a secondary IDP, using an on-premises IDP or cloud-to-cloud failover capabilities.

“In many sectors, especially financial services, system outages to critical applications have become extremely damaging to the business. Uptime for business-critical applications is often tied to uptime of the underlying identity providers (IDPs) supporting these applications. Firms invest significantly in business continuity to manage these kinds of risks, but this traditional model assumes outages, rapid (hopefully) resumption of services, and falls short of what many businesses need,” said John Horn, Director of Cybersecurity Practice, Datos Insights. “Increasingly, businesses demand higher levels of application uptime, necessitating IDP services which deliver continuous availability, uninterrupted even when faced with primary IDP outages in the cloud or on-premises.”

Identity-based business continuity and resilience

With the increasing reliance on cloud-based identity services, organizations face significant business risks when their primary IDP experiences downtime. These interruptions, whether due to SaaS misconfigurations, natural disasters, malicious attacks, or platform outages, can halt business operations, leading to revenue loss, productivity decline, and reputational damage.

Strata’s Identity Continuity addresses these challenges by monitoring the health and performance of IDPs in the identity fabric. In the event of an outage, Strata can automatically (or manually) and transparently fail over from a primary cloud IDP to an on-premises IDP, such as Microsoft Active Directory (AD), when network connectivity is available.

In cases where network connectivity is disrupted, Maverics provides seamless failover to a backup cloud IDP. Continuous health checks monitor the status of both network and primary IDP connectivity, ensuring a smooth switch back when services are restored.

“Unlike traditional approaches to identity resilience that focus on backing up cloud IDP configuration settings for eventually getting back online faster, Strata’s Identity Continuity makes it possible for organizations never to go offline at all,” said Eric Olden, CEO of Strata Identity. “With this new offering, we are redefining identity continuity to equal zero downtime by providing seamless failover between IDPs so there is no interruption to application access.”

Always-on identity services reduce business risk

Traditional identity resilience solutions focus on disaster recovery through IDP policy configuration backups. However, they do not prevent mission-critical applications from going offline. Strata’s Identity Continuity ensures users maintain access by providing real-time IDP failover capabilities. The system transparently routes access to backup IDPs without user interruption, maintaining business operations.

Key features of Strata’s Identity Continuity include:

Health monitoring and failover : Continuous monitoring of IDP availability and automated or manual failover and failback based on predefined policies.

: Continuous monitoring of IDP availability and automated or manual failover and failback based on predefined policies. Schema abstraction layer : Translating and mapping user attributes between different IDP schemas, ensuring seamless functionality across different IDP products during failover.

: Translating and mapping user attributes between different IDP schemas, ensuring seamless functionality across different IDP products during failover. Continuity strategies : Customizable failover and failback workflows managed through an intuitive no-code UI.

: Customizable failover and failback workflows managed through an intuitive no-code UI. Downtime simulation: Enabling users to simulate IDP unavailability to test continuity strategies accurately.

Availability

Strata’s Identity Continuity is available now from Strata and its business partners worldwide.