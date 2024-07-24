Coalfire announces Cyber Security On-Demand portfolio

Coalfire announced its Cyber Security On-Demand portfolio to provide a flexible set of services that reduce cyber risks and remediate security vulnerabilities in customer environments.

As attack surfaces grow, defenders need flexibility and a hacker mindset to respond. These services strengthen cybersecurity posture by allowing defenders to continuously adjust security services based on the most pressing threats they face.

The services in the Cyber Security On-Demand portfolio offer customers a scalable path to advance their security goals with one contract that reduces procurement cycles while providing predictable spending for testing, threat hunting, adversary emulation, and other offerings delivered by Coalfire’s Cyber Security Services experts.

With extensive expertise in cloud security, Internet of Things (IoT), operational technology (OT), and artificial intelligence (AI), these hackers and defenders live on the cutting edge of the emerging attack surface to contextualize findings and prioritization to drive security outcomes that matter most.

The portfolio of on-demand services includes:

Programmatic application security : Threat modeling, SAST/DAST, partner integrations, application penetration testing

: Threat modeling, SAST/DAST, partner integrations, application penetration testing Red teaming and specialty : Generative AI & LLM testing, threat intelligence testing, adversarial emulation

: Generative AI & LLM testing, threat intelligence testing, adversarial emulation Programmatic exposure management : Attack surface management, vulnerability management, operational technology, cloud & identity

: Attack surface management, vulnerability management, operational technology, cloud & identity Traditional OffSec : Application & network penetration testing, social engineering, physical assessments, hardware & mobile testing, compliance testing

: Application & network penetration testing, social engineering, physical assessments, hardware & mobile testing, compliance testing Compliance : FedRAMP penetration testing, FedRAMP red teaming, PCI penetration testing

: FedRAMP penetration testing, FedRAMP red teaming, PCI penetration testing Mergers and acquisitions : Discovery & intelligence collection, cyber risk due diligence, cyber program integration strategy & assessment, post-merger program onboarding

: Discovery & intelligence collection, cyber risk due diligence, cyber program integration strategy & assessment, post-merger program onboarding Defense : Point-in-time threat hunting, IR playbook review, tabletops, executive training

: Point-in-time threat hunting, IR playbook review, tabletops, executive training Proactive programs: Dark web monitoring & takedown; ongoing threat hunting

“We created the Cyber Security On-Demand portfolio to help customers modernize their security programs to reduce the risk of their expanding attack surface,” said Charles Henderson, EVP of Cyber Security Services, Coalfire. “With one agreement, customers can tap services delivered by our best-in-class security practitioners and take a threat-focused approach to prioritizing remediation for the vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats in their environments. These services reflect our people + tech approach to building a robust cybersecurity posture.”