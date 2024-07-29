Whitepaper: DevSecOps Blueprint
In the DevSecOps Blueprint whitepaper, GitGuardian outlines a robust foundation for building an automated and technology-driven DevSecOps Program that addresses every aspect of the SDLC.
Learn how your organization can embed security at every layer: the tools and technologies, the processes (like IR and security testing), and the people involved. Help your developers work faster while maintaining security.
Read DevSecOps Blueprint to get insights on:
- How to make sense of all the noise coming from different security tools when you have tons of “critical” vulnerabilities
- Secure-by-design: how to include security into your development process and enhance DevEx
- What “production-ready” should mean for your digital products and how to set proper security gates
- Evaluating code security tools for your DevSecOps architecture
- Supply chain threat modelling and where SLSA stands in it
- Reproducible builds for pipeline integrity
Bonus: get a copyable version of Lucidchart to track your progress in implementing best practices in the vulnerability management lifecycle.
DOWNLOAD – Whitepaper: DevSecOps Blueprint