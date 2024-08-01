Nucleus Vulnerability Intelligence Platform enhances threat assessment and remediation speed

Nucleus Security has launched its Nucleus Vulnerability Intelligence Platform. Nucleus Vulnerability Intelligence Platform enables enterprises to aggregate, analyze, and act on insights from government, open-source, and premium threat intelligence feeds while reducing manual effort, accelerating threat assessment, and promoting proactive remediation.

Vulnerability intelligence data is fragmented across multiple sources, from vendor security advisories to open-source projects, premium tools, and government databases, including CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog and National Vulnerability Database (NVD).

As a result, threat and vulnerability analysts must spend hours manually collecting the data from these sources to analyze and assess threats. This time-consuming approach impacts incident response times and limits coverage. It makes it virtually impossible to proactively monitor the threat landscape to track vulnerabilities that may pose significant risks to the organization.

Nucleus Vulnerability Intelligence Platform aggregates data from up to 16 government, open-source, and premium feeds, enabling organizations to monitor threats efficiently. It eliminates the manual consolidation of data and speeds up the process exponentially. The platform also enables automated alerts for specific vendors, threat actors, Malware, and more to ensure that the most relevant threats are immediately identified and managed.

“Traditional vulnerability assessment processes are tedious and time-intensive and simply cannot keep pace with the speed and contextual intelligence required to quickly and effectively analyze and act on threats,” said Stephen Carter, CEO of Nucleus Security.

“By automating the process of aggregating intelligence data, presenting the data in a unified view, overlaid with risk-level categorization and business-specific context, Nucleus Vulnerability Intelligence platform streamlines threat assessment and empowers teams to prioritize and take action confidently,” Carter continued.

Critical capabilities of the Nucleus Vulnerability Intelligence Platform include:

Consolidates open and premium intelligence sources into a single platform, providing comprehensive threat visibility. Automated intelligence: Reduces manual effort with automatic threat monitoring, business-driven alerts, and risk-level categorization.

Delivers business-specific threat alerts, enabling teams to monitor the vast vulnerability landscape and drive actionable insights effectively. Risk-based workflows: Streamline risk-based workflows across teams by automatically categorizing risk levels.

Speed up vulnerability threat assessment and investigation with unified vulnerability intelligence and automated processes. Proactive defense: Empower your security teams to proactively hunt for vulnerabilities and mitigate risks before they can be exploited.

“One of the biggest challenges to vulnerability remediation is the ability to quickly analyze available data to determine criticality and relevance to an organization. VM teams struggle without data in a unified format that is relevant to their unique business context. Combined with automated threat assessment and risk level categorization, this takes the manual work out of the equation and allows teams to quickly get from notification to action,” concluded Richard Stiennon, Chief Research Analyst, IT-Harvest.