Synack PTaaS platform offers complete security testing suite

Synack has unveiled additional capabilities of its Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) platform that deliver a comprehensive security testing experience.

The Synack platform now covers all customers’ security testing needs, from attack surface discovery and analytics to penetration testing and vulnerability management. The addition of improved reporting for C-suite executives and board members rounds out the comprehensive nature of Synack’s testing.

A recent survey led by the Enterprise Strategy Group found only 32% of organizations leverage penetration testing to inform their security strategy. The Synack PTaaS platform helps customers address the root causes of vulnerabilities via real-time analytics backed by the expertise of the global Synack Red Team of vetted security researchers. On average, Synack clients reduced their time to remediate critical-severity vulnerabilities by 24 days last year compared to 2022, according to Synack’s latest State of Vulnerabilities Report.

“Leveraging testing results to improve security strategy and posture is a big missed opportunity for most organizations,” said Jeff Barker, SVP of product management and marketing at Synack. “This evolution of our platform is a gamechanger for pentesting and equips customers with continuous, end-to-end security testing to validate the effectiveness of their security controls.”

Here’s a closer look at Synack’s PTaaS capabilities: