Open-source project enables Raspberry Pi Bluetooth Wi-Fi network configuration

Remote.It released its open-source project to enable Raspberry Pi Bluetooth (BLE) Wi-Fi network configuration. The project allows a computer or mobile device to easily transfer a Wi-Fi configuration via Bluetooth, the same way users set up smart devices around the house.

Configuring a Raspberry Pi to a Wi-Fi Network

“The Raspberry Pi is the platform of choice for many of our partners building edge and IoT devices, and when those devices are delivered into the field, one of the challenges has been the ability to easily onboard headless devices on Wi-Fi,” says Ryo Koyama, CEO of Remote.It. “With this solution, we wanted to provide the entire Raspberry Pi community with an easy drop-in solution that allows quick and easy Wi-Fi onboarding using a browser or mobile app.”

Configuring a Raspberry Pi to a Wi-Fi Network usually involves either:

Manual configuration: The traditional keyboard and monitor method is used to set up the network directly on the device. It requires a local connection to the device, which slows deployment.

Pre-configured SD cards or USB drives: Pre-configured network settings allow for quick connections but do not offer the flexibility to change settings before or after deployment.

With the Remote.It Bluetooth Wi-Fi Network Onboarding solution, users can connect to Pi devices from their smartphones or computers via Bluetooth and share their Wi-Fi settings. No local keyboard or monitor is required, and users can easily set up and reconfigure Wi-Fi.

Key features: Raspberry Pi Bluetooth Wi-Fi Onboarding

Connect via Bluetooth LE to configure Wi-Fi settings and get your device on the network effortlessly. Remote Access: Register your device with the Remote.It service to gain remote access to essential services like SSH, VNC, and web servers.

Bluetooth Wi-Fi Onboarding is available for free on GitHub.

