Securonix unveils Cyber Data Fabric and Noise Canceling SIEM in EON suite

Securonix unveiled two new capabilities within the Securonix EON suite of AI-Reinforced capabilities: Cyber Data Fabric and Noise Canceling SIEM. These innovations bolster the Unified Defense SIEM solution empowering CyberOps teams to better respond to and counter the rise in sophisticated cyberattacks.

Following the launch of Securonix EON, the second release of AI-Reinforced capabilities addresses the ongoing challenges of resource constraints, overwhelming volumes of data and alert, and complex AI-powered attacks in cyber operations. As the AI-Reinforced SIEM solution provider, Securonix offers the flexibility and control for organizations to maximize their security investments and protect themselves against emerging threats with improved speed, precision, and efficacy.

“As the threat landscape evolves and cyber operations teams are tasked with defending an ever-expanding attack surface, the role of a security analyst becomes increasingly demanding,” said Haggai Pollak, CPO at Securonix.

“Analysts are under immense pressure to quickly process vast amounts of security alerts and maintain effective security policies while keeping their organization safe. With Securonix EON’s Cyber Data Fabric and Noise Canceling SIEM, we are streamlining security processes with AI-Reinforced capabilities that save time, maximize efficiency, and mitigate advanced threats posed by today’s cybercriminals,” Pollak added.

The new AI-Reinforced Securonix EON capabilities include:

Cyber Data Fabric: New modular architecture gives analysts complete control in orchestrating their data by enabling intelligent data classification to ensure just the right data gets analyzed, stored, and archived. CyberOps teams can classify relevant events for real-time analysis, delayed forensics, and compliance purposes, controlling costs without compromising security and compliance. Flexible by design, Cyber Data Fabric seamlessly integrates disparate security tools, clouds, and data lakes into a unified platform allowing organizations to optimize security operations and maximize security investments. By intelligently classifying and organizing data, Cyber Data Fabric empowers CyberOps teams to focus on critical threats, increasing cost efficiency by up to 30%.

Noise Canceling SIEM: Leveraging AI, Noise Canceling SIEM dramatically reduces alert fatigue by suppressing up to 50% of total alert volume, allowing your CyberOps team to focus on critical threats. This innovative approach unpacks violations to detect subtle patterns in data, high correlations of alerts, or noisy entities reducing duplication and irrelevant alerts to improve analyst efficiency and effectiveness. Through automated analysis, Noise Canceling SIEM minimizes false positives and irrelevant alerts, enhancing speed and efficacy. Noise Canceling SIEM also auto picks SOAR playbooks, through the free SOAR LITE module, for auto investigations and remediations, accelerating response and reducing incident impacts.

“Securonix EON will revolutionize our analysts’ daily activities, equipping them with top-tier tools to combat the sophisticated, ever-evolving threats to our safety and security,” said Nikolay Chernavsky, CISO at ISSQUARED.

“Time is a scarce and valuable resource in our industry. That’s why we’re excited to integrate the new AI-Reinforced capabilities into our security arsenal. This enhancement will boost the efficiency and effectiveness of our security operations, significantly reducing our incident response time while giving our analysts valuable time back. As threats evolve, so must our cyber defenses,” Chernavsky concluded.