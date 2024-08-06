Whitepaper: Tools to tackle the multicloud environment

Implementing multicloud solutions is becoming increasingly paramount for organizations seeking to drive their business forward in the coming years. As a result, the role of cloud security is evolving.

Cloud providers often use different security models with varying responsibilities and compliance obligations. This is where vendor-neutral knowledge of the cloud security environment is an essential tool for today’s cloud security professionals.

Learn more in the whitepaper, including:

Why most organizations today use multiple cloud vendors

What to consider in designing a multicloud security policy

Which three vendor cloud platforms are most commonly used

How vendor-neutral knowledge complements vendor-specific expertise

Fill out the form to download the whitepaper: