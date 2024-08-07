AppSOC launches new AI security capabilities for enhanced governance and protection

AppSOC has launched capabilities for safeguarding artificial intelligence (AI) applications and agents while providing the visibility and governance that enterprises need to leverage AI with confidence.

Businesses across sectors are recognizing the immense potential of AI, but the rush to deploy new AI solutions has outpaced security, introducing substantial new risks. AppSOC is integrating these capabilities directly into their robust platform. This combination of AI and application security enables customers to detect, prioritize, and remediate issues across AI and connected applications, without creating new security silos.

“We must leverage generative AI and LLM technology to optimize business processes and innovation, and security teams need to enable this without impeding velocity,” said John Sapp Jr., CISO for Texas Mutual Insurance. “This requires making AI applications secure by design with embedded governance, data security, and compliance with regulations. AppSOC is doing that with a platform approach to AI security that integrates it into a holistic cyber risk governance ecosystem.”

The AppSOC solution leverages new industry frameworks for categorizing AI risk including the OWASP Top 10 LLM Risks. AI security issues detected are mapped to these frameworks providing customers with confidence that they are aligned with industry best practices.

AppSOC’s new AI security and governance capabilities include:

Shadow AI Discovery: providing visibility into unsanctioned AI models and agents to ensure security best practices and compliance

providing visibility into unsanctioned AI models and agents to ensure security best practices and compliance AI Governance: proactively creating resource inventories, use-case repositories, and approval workflows for AI projects to ensure trust, safety and accountability

proactively creating resource inventories, use-case repositories, and approval workflows for AI projects to ensure trust, safety and accountability AI Posture Management & Data Protection: detecting security misconfigurations, applying guardrails and protecting against data leaks

detecting security misconfigurations, applying guardrails and protecting against data leaks Content Anomaly Detection and Data Compliance: runtime analysis of prompts and responses to address application abuse and attacks such as prompt injection

runtime analysis of prompts and responses to address application abuse and attacks such as prompt injection AI Supply Chain Security: ensuring the integrity of AI applications and agents to mitigate security, reliability, and licensing risks associated with open-source models and datasets

ensuring the integrity of AI applications and agents to mitigate security, reliability, and licensing risks associated with open-source models and datasets Protection for Connected Applications: safeguarding critical enterprise applications connected to AI systems against security breaches

“Resisting critical AI projects will hinder innovation and place companies at a competitive disadvantage,” said Pravin Kothari, CEO of AppSOC. “Our mission is to facilitate AI progress by providing enterprises with the necessary visibility, guardrails, and governance to build confidence and trust in AI applications while preventing costly security, privacy and compliance incidents.”