Cymulate AI Copilot validates security against real-time threats

Cymulate AI Copilot is a generative AI solution designed to deploy, test and tune security controls to evaluate their effectiveness against real-time threats.

The solution offers a dynamic attack planner, among other AI-powered features, for greater insights into cybersecurity control gaps and migrations. With public information on emerging threats often coming at a critical point in their exploitation, the attack planner capability allows users to copy and paste URLs or content from news articles, threat advisories and security research findings to receive custom threat assessments that can be deployed in minutes. Previously, this effort would take hours of dedicated time and advanced expertise.

New AI capabilities

New AI capabilities are helping to address these challenges, with Gartner citing the value of AI for obtaining insights, optimizing user experiences and improving current processes. The Cymulate AI Copilot leverages these capabilities to provide immediate access to product documentation for a user’s unique use case and enables easy troubleshooting. The solution limits time spent on threat assessments, as well as the time of actual exposure, freeing up security and IT resources that can be reallocated to business-critical applications while minimizing risk.

“AI can play a critical role in removing the heavy lift off exposure validation and reducing its complexity significantly. Cymulate AI Copilot makes it faster and easier than ever for security teams of any size or maturity to understand where potential vulnerabilities may lie and automatically offer recommendations for effective and rapid remediation. Our attack planner uniquely eliminates the guesswork and manual effort from determining whether a new or emerging threat poses a risk to their specific organization. Cymulate customers believe it can be transformative,” said Avihai Ben-Yossef, CTO at Cymulate.

The Cymulate AI Copilot is the perfect assist to security operations (SecOps) teams, offering a user experience that empowers security professionals and blue teams to automate security validation like an expert pen-tester. The new solution automates data collection and analysis for more efficient and effective security validation, allowing organizations to gauge the performance of their security solutions quickly and accurately. Organizations can now easily evaluate their most pressing security gaps and provide clear evidence of where additional solutions and resources are needed.

Cymulate AI Copilot key features

The attack planner provides a superior user experience by enabling immediate, custom assessments based on Cymulate’s extensive library of scenarios to help understand and apply real-time threat intel to address resiliency to the tested vulnerability. It accelerates custom control assessments based on user-provided threat intel and natural language queries to create advanced offensive testing scenarios for predetermined attacks or emerging threats.

Cymulate AI Copilot uses real-time threat intelligence to provide custom outputs and threat assessments for selected executions mapped to use cases with details on tactics, techniques and procedures (TTP) as context.

Additional offerings

Insights summary: Offers instant analysis of security assessments with meaningful, easy-to-understand descriptions of findings and recommendations for key findings, critical actions and technical reports. The insights summary focuses on the most pressing security gaps and required mitigation steps.

Knowledge base chat: Receive customized guidance on best practices and product capabilities. This chatbot feature offers immediate access to relevant product documentation tailored for a user’s specific need.

Assessment analysis: Provides ongoing continuous analysis of assessments and a clear language explanation of its status, including issues or challenges that may have prevented completion. Users can easily troubleshoot deployments to minimize time spent on managing assessments.