Stellar strengthens security for remote teams

Stellar has launched enhanced remote wiping capabilities within its Drive Erasure software. This feature is designed to address the complexities of managing data security in today’s distributed work environment.

The new Remote Wiping software enables internal IT teams of organizations & service providers with secure, efficient, and compliant data erasure for remote devices spread across locations, tackling critical cybersecurity challenges effectively.

The Remote Data Sanitization Solution offers robust features, including the ability to erase multiple remote Windows machines via MSI package deployed locally, in silent mode, or through Endpoint Management Systems like Microsoft SCCM, Ivanti, and ManageEngine. This enables IT admins to perform data erasure when devices need upgrading discreetly; employees are off-boarded, projects are completed, or during mass layoffs.

By performing secure data erasure from any location, this advanced functionality significantly enhances security and operational efficiency, mitigating chain of custody risks during IT device returns from remote locations.

“In today’s digital world, where remote work is prevalent, data breaches are a major concern. IT admins frequently face the risk of data loss or theft during remote device returns, which can lead to breaches due to chain of custody issues. Our Remote Data Erasure solution addresses these challenges by securely wiping data from endpoint devices at remote locations before return. This approach supports device reuse and reduces e-waste while streamlining takeback programs, ensuring IT teams can manage endpoints securely,” said Sunil Chandna, CEO of Stellar.

BitRaser addresses the limitations of traditional data destruction methods, which involve the physical handling of IT assets and expose them to risks such as theft, data loss in transit, or damage during media destruction. The new software mitigates these risks by enabling secure data erasure from any location and promotes device reuse over destruction.

By reducing the potential data breach risks, accidental damage, and compliance violations, BitRaser streamlines the management of remote endpoints and supports sustainable practices.

BitRaser Remote Data Wiping is now available as part of the BitRaser Drive Eraser tool, delivering immediate value to both existing and new customers.