ClearSale introduces three solutions to protect businesses from fraud

ClearSale has announced a new portfolio of fraud prevention tools designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s digital retail landscape.

The newly launched suite, dubbed “Preventative Intel,” introduces three powerful solutions: Instant Decision, Automatic Decision, and Complete Decision. These tools are available now, offering a comprehensive approach to fraud management that helps brands prevent, combat, and protect against fraudulent activities in an increasingly complex market.

Developed to protect businesses from advancing fraud risks, ClearSale’s new security tools integrate artificial intelligence with the world’s largest in-house team to provide three tiers of decision-making, ranging from instant notifications to comprehensive analysis. These different levels strike a perfect balance between fast decision making and quality risk prevention.

The new product portfolio includes:

Instant Decision: Created for retailers selling digital goods, Instant Decision is a 100% outsourced solution that delivers decisions in real-time. With three layers of protection – AI model, fraud rules and ClearSale’s global database – ecommerce businesses will know instantly if a fraud attempt has been made.

Automatic Decision: Leveraging four layers of protections – enhanced AI models, fraud rules, ClearSale’s global fraud database and external sources – Automatic Decisions identifies fraud in under one minute while still ensuring decisions and notifications are delivered with high accuracy. This completely outsourced solution is great for businesses selling physical goods with delivery or pickup an hour after purchase.

Complete Decision: Complete Decision auto-approves valid orders, blocks fraud, and flags suspicious orders for analysis. Combining enhanced AI models, fraud rules, ClearSale’s global fraud database, external sources and secondary review, this five-layer solution ensures the highest decision accuracy in fraud prevention and is great for merchants selling high-value goods that can be picked up or delivered 24 hours after purchase.

“With fraudsters becoming more advanced and business needs constantly changing, our solutions need to continue evolving too,” said Rick Sunzeri, Director of Client Solutions at ClearSale. “Offering multi-layered security solutions ensures that retailers are safeguarded against fraud, while still allowing them to provide positive experiences that will keep buyers coming back for more.”

These new solutions come at a time when recent data shows that consumers have growing concerns for protected online experiences, with 84% of consumers saying that an online store that doesn’t protect them from fraud will lose their business. At the same time, it’s a fine line for retailers to walk, wanting to meet positive experiences with security.

While some businesses might want to prioritize a faster decision for better customer experiences, others, especially those with high-value transactions, might prefer a slower decision time with increased security. The new product portfolio allows ClearSale to meet ecommerces with solutions that match their needs.