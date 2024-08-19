Protecting academic assets: How higher education can enhance cybersecurity

Cyber attacks against higher education institutions increased by 70% in 2023. This is largely due to legacy endpoint security management and practices, limited IT support staff, and overwhelming amounts of data, much of which is PII (personally identifiable information).

In this Help Net Security video, Doug Thompson, Chief Education Architect at Tanium, discusses how higher education institutions can defend against even the most sophisticated threats/vulnerabilities despite limited resources.

Institutions must approach endpoint security management with the same virality as the attack patterns and emphasize rapidly patching known vulnerabilities.