Own proactively detects and stores data changes in Salesforce

Own released Continuous Data Protection for Salesforce customers, further strengthening its product offering to include recovery and analysis capabilities.

Own Continuous Data Protection provides a turn-key solution that delivers significant value to customers that have mission-critical, frequently changing, or highly valuable data within Salesforce. Own is a SaaS data protection platform that proactively detects and stores data changes in Salesforce by leveraging platform events to prevent data loss.

Own’s release of Continuous Data Protection (CDP) is a groundbreaking development in data protection and activation. Traditionally, backup and recovery solutions that specialize in protecting SaaS application data leverage a high-frequency model that provides multiple snapshots per week or day.

Continuous Data Protection from Own pushes data changes to a backup as they happen, allowing businesses to capture changes in their data in near real-time. In addition to creating a more resilient and scalable approach, the higher-fidelity datasets this offering creates will enable organizations to unlock new ways of leveraging analytics and AI models across their vital information.

“This innovative approach to Continuous Data Protection will provide our Salesforce customers with an advantage for capturing every change to their data,” said Adrian Kunzle, CTO at Own. “From the company’s inception almost 10 years ago, it has been our goal to ensure that no company operating in the cloud loses their data. At Own, we are the first to reimagine Continuous Data Protection for greater data resilience and scalability, and to ensure business continuity. This new solution offers true continuous data protection, and equips our customers with the most complete dataset to enable greater data fidelity to power AI models.”

Continuous Data Protection is a step forward in the world of SaaS data protection, enabling Own Recover for Salesforce customers to recover rapidly changing, mission-critical data faster, enhancing data resiliency and scalability. Continuous Data Protection provides the ability to:

Leverage Salesforce Change Data Capture events to continuously capture all changes to production data as they happen. This provides a full historical record of how data changes over time.

Create retroactive Point-in-Time snapshots down to the minute that mitigates the data loss that occurs when using traditional interval-based backups and helps achieve an organization’s Recovery Point Objective (RPO) and Recovery Time Objective (RTO) goals.

Fuel more precise data analysis and AI innovations by leveraging time-phased data sets, such as customer health or sales pipeline trends.

The Continuous Data Protection offering will be generally available on August 19, 2024.