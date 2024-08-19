x64dbg: Open-source binary debugger for Windows

x64dbg is an open-source binary debugger for Windows, designed for malware analysis and reverse engineering of executables without access to the source code. It offers a wide range of features and a plugin system, allowing you to customize and extend its capabilities to suit your needs.

“Probably the reason people like x64dbg is that it has a UI that makes it easy to jump around and automatically displays context for what’s happening in the process. You can follow pointers, and the UI shows dynamic comments for possible strings, labels, etc.,” Duncan Ogilvie, creator of x64dbg, told Help Net Security.

Features:

C-like expression parser

Full-featured debugging of DLL and EXE files (TitanEngine)

IDA-like sidebar with jump arrows

IDA-like instruction token highlighter (highlight registers, etc.)

Memory map

Symbol view

Thread view

Source code view

Graph view

Content-sensitive register view

Fully customizable color scheme

Dynamically recognize modules and strings

Import reconstructor integrated (Scylla)

Fast disassembler (Zydis)

User database (JSON) for comments, labels, bookmarks, etc.

Plugin support with growing API

Extendable, debuggable scripting language for automation

Multi-datatype memory dump

Basic debug symbol (PDB) support

Dynamic stack view

Built-in assembler

Executable patching

x64dbg is available for free on GitHub.

