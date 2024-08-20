GuidePoint Security releases Phishing as a Service

GuidePoint Security has launched a new Phishing as a Service (PhaaS) offering.

Phishing remains one of the most common entry points for threat actors – according to CISA, over 90% of successful cyberattacks start with a phishing email. However, managing simulation platforms and crafting convincing, efficient campaigns takes time and energy that many security teams lack.

By putting phishing simulation tools into the hands of experienced Attack Simulation Operators, GuidePoint Security’s new Phishing as a Service helps organizations maximize the value of their security investment and bolster their cybersecurity posture. GuidePoint Security’s Phishing as a Service offering includes:

Simulation campaign planning and execution

Customized dashboard creation

In-depth report generation

Training coordination associated with campaigns

“Our innovative Phishing as a Service optimizes your phishing simulation toolkit by leveraging the latest technologies and our highly-trained experts to deliver realistic campaigns, effectively educating your workforce and providing valuable insights into this critical risk area,” said Victor Wieczorek, SVP, Offensive Security at GuidePoint Security.

Understanding that no two security teams are the same, GuidePoint’s new Phishing as a Service offering is designed to seamlessly integrate into workflows, easily align with organizational goals and show customized results in real-time, providing users with a clear and accurate roadmap to better security.

GuidePoint’s dedicated team of experienced offensive security experts will help customers optimize and manage the phishing simulation process and deliver tailored end-to-end results to improve their organization’s testing and remediation.