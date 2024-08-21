Cybersecurity jobs available right now: August 21, 2024

Associate Cybersecurity Operations Officer

UNICC | USA | On-site – View job details

The Center aims to provide trusted ICT services and digital business solutions. You will work under the direct supervision and guidance of the Head of Cybersecurity Operations within the Cybersecurity Division and in close collaboration with the CSO teams.

Cybersecurity Engineer, Compliance

Electrolux | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

You’ll leverage your expertise to guide digital product teams and facilitate seamless communication with infosec stakeholders and certification bodies. Your primary responsibilities include assisting in achieving and maintaining compliance with various regulations and certifications and standardizing security practices across the organization.

Cyber Risk Specialist – Compliance

Bayer | Poland | Hybrid – View job details

The Cyber Risk Specialist—Compliance supervises, delegates, and assists in developing and implementing compliance monitoring methodologies and programs to proactively identify, report, and remediate all compliance risks. The specialist also directs and leads global/regional IT compliance resources.

Cybersecurity Advisor

AGL | Australia | On-site – View job details

This role is responsible for ensuring AGL’s resilience against evolving cyber threats. Drawing on industry knowledge, you are a trusted business partner providing guidance to business initiatives and technology projects on matters related to information security and technology risk.

CISO

Sibelco Group | Spain | On-site – View job details

The CISO will be responsible for leading and managing the organization’s information security program, ensuring the protection of data and IT/OT systems across all business units. In this role, you will work closely with global and local teams, including IT, HR, operations, engineering and legal departments, to implement and maintain security measures.

Cyber Security Director

Murata | USA | Hybrid – View job details

The Cyber Security Director is responsible for leading the CSIRT and SOC operations for Murata and North American based affiliate companies. The position works closely with the Murata Global Security Team operations center in Japan and collaborates and supports the other cyber leaders located in Europe, China and the ASEAN region.

Cyber Security Instructor

Nitiz Sharma Global Tech | India | On-site – View job details

As a full-time instructor, you’ll deliver cybersecurity training, helping students to achieve their certification goals and excel in their careers. You will be responsible for creating an engaging learning environment, guiding students through complex cybersecurity concepts, and staying updated on industry trends.

Cyber Risk & Security Sales Director

Wipro | Germany | On-site – View job details

The position is with the Wipro Enterprise Futuring Cybersecurity & Risk Services (CRS) practice and would be responsible for driving sales of our horizontal offerings within various industry verticals.

CISO

Intive | Poland | Hybrid – View job details

The CISO is responsible for establishing and maintaining the enterprise vision, strategy, architecture, and a long-term roadmap that ensures that intive’s information assets are adequately protected.

CISO

Afiniti | USA | Remote – View job details

The CISO will work internally with all business leads and management across the company to develop and implement security practices focused on protecting customer and company assets, and externally, to promote the company’s security methodology and framework to customers.

Head of Information Security

Smartcat | EMEA | Remote – View job details

The Head of Information Security is responsible for developing and implementing the organisation’s information security strategy, ensuring compliance, and managing customer communications regarding security matters.

Head of Security & Information Technology

EasyPay | Nigeria | On-site – View job details

EasyPay are looking for an experienced Head of Security & Information Technology to oversee all IT functions. The person will be in charge of a team of IT staff and manage the company’s technology operations and the implementation of new IT systems and policies.

Information Security Officer

Openclaims | Netherlands | On-site – View job details

Openclaims are seeking a dedicated and motivated student to join their team. In this role, you will be responsible for maintaining and optimising their compliance processes and ensuring our adherence to ISO 27001 standards. You will also have the opportunity to explore other standards such as DORA and ISAE.

Information Security Specialist

Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi | UAE | Remote – View job details

The Information Security Specialist is responsible for enhancing the Department of Finance’s cybersecurity framework by identifying and addressing gaps using the MITRE ATT&CK framework. The specialist ensures alignment with the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, and ISO 27001 standards.

Lead Security Consultant

Experian | Costa Rica | Remote – View job details

Experian is in search of a Lead Security Partner, reporting to the Director-Security Partner. As a lead, you will be a trusted advisor to the functional leaders within the assigned business unit (BU). Your mission: to bridge the gap between priorities and security risks, ensuring that the BU operates securely and efficiently.

Manager, IT Risk

Bank Simpanan Nasional | Malaysia | On-site – View job details

In this role, you’ll oversee and manage technology projects to ensure they meet operational requirements and minimise risks. You’ll also monitor and review the development and acquisition of systems with a focus on technology risk management.

Senior Security Engineer

Hyphen Connect | EMEA | Remote – View job details

In this role you’ll play a crucial role in pinpointing risks across the organization. Collaborating with each team, you will focus on identifying, alerting, mitigating, and preventing risks. This role offers you the chance to contribute to shaping, constructing, and pioneering security solutions.

Security Researcher

Hunters | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

Hunters are looking for a top-notch security researcher, to resolve the toughest issue in cybersecurity: utilizing terabytes of data for detecting attacks, incident investigation, and prioritizing threats.

Senior Manager, IT Risk and Compliance

Princess Cruises | USA | On-site – View job details

You’ll be responsible for managing the implementation and execution of PCL’s IT governance and risk program. This includes providing oversight and facilitating the identification, analysis, evaluation, and monitoring of the overall security risk profile/posture.

Security Architect – Identity and Access Management

Qualtrics | Poland | On-site – View job details

The Security Architect in IAM is a key role responsible for designing and implementing secure IAM solutions, directly impacting the organization’s ability to protect assets while maintaining compliance and trust with customers.

Security Operations Manager

Aristocrat Interactive | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Security Operations Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing the security operations of the Real Money Gaming (RMG) production workloads. You will supervise a team of security professionals to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the organization’s production information assets. This role requires a deep understanding of security operations, incident response, threat intelligence, and risk management.

Technology Consulting – Cyber Security

Microsoft | India | Hybrid – View job details

Microsoft Services India Global Delivery (IGD) is looking for skilled security professionals who can work with project teams and customers to perform security reviews and deliver security solutions to customers.