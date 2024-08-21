Cybersecurity jobs available right now: August 21, 2024
Associate Cybersecurity Operations Officer
UNICC | USA | On-site – View job details
The Center aims to provide trusted ICT services and digital business solutions. You will work under the direct supervision and guidance of the Head of Cybersecurity Operations within the Cybersecurity Division and in close collaboration with the CSO teams.
Cybersecurity Engineer, Compliance
Electrolux | Italy | Hybrid – View job details
You’ll leverage your expertise to guide digital product teams and facilitate seamless communication with infosec stakeholders and certification bodies. Your primary responsibilities include assisting in achieving and maintaining compliance with various regulations and certifications and standardizing security practices across the organization.
Cyber Risk Specialist – Compliance
Bayer | Poland | Hybrid – View job details
The Cyber Risk Specialist—Compliance supervises, delegates, and assists in developing and implementing compliance monitoring methodologies and programs to proactively identify, report, and remediate all compliance risks. The specialist also directs and leads global/regional IT compliance resources.
Cybersecurity Advisor
AGL | Australia | On-site – View job details
This role is responsible for ensuring AGL’s resilience against evolving cyber threats. Drawing on industry knowledge, you are a trusted business partner providing guidance to business initiatives and technology projects on matters related to information security and technology risk.
CISO
Sibelco Group | Spain | On-site – View job details
The CISO will be responsible for leading and managing the organization’s information security program, ensuring the protection of data and IT/OT systems across all business units. In this role, you will work closely with global and local teams, including IT, HR, operations, engineering and legal departments, to implement and maintain security measures.
Cyber Security Director
Murata | USA | Hybrid – View job details
The Cyber Security Director is responsible for leading the CSIRT and SOC operations for Murata and North American based affiliate companies. The position works closely with the Murata Global Security Team operations center in Japan and collaborates and supports the other cyber leaders located in Europe, China and the ASEAN region.
Cyber Security Instructor
Nitiz Sharma Global Tech | India | On-site – View job details
As a full-time instructor, you’ll deliver cybersecurity training, helping students to achieve their certification goals and excel in their careers. You will be responsible for creating an engaging learning environment, guiding students through complex cybersecurity concepts, and staying updated on industry trends.
Cyber Risk & Security Sales Director
Wipro | Germany | On-site – View job details
The position is with the Wipro Enterprise Futuring Cybersecurity & Risk Services (CRS) practice and would be responsible for driving sales of our horizontal offerings within various industry verticals.
CISO
Intive | Poland | Hybrid – View job details
The CISO is responsible for establishing and maintaining the enterprise vision, strategy, architecture, and a long-term roadmap that ensures that intive’s information assets are adequately protected.
CISO
Afiniti | USA | Remote – View job details
The CISO will work internally with all business leads and management across the company to develop and implement security practices focused on protecting customer and company assets, and externally, to promote the company’s security methodology and framework to customers.
Head of Information Security
Smartcat | EMEA | Remote – View job details
The Head of Information Security is responsible for developing and implementing the organisation’s information security strategy, ensuring compliance, and managing customer communications regarding security matters.
Head of Security & Information Technology
EasyPay | Nigeria | On-site – View job details
EasyPay are looking for an experienced Head of Security & Information Technology to oversee all IT functions. The person will be in charge of a team of IT staff and manage the company’s technology operations and the implementation of new IT systems and policies.
Information Security Officer
Openclaims | Netherlands | On-site – View job details
Openclaims are seeking a dedicated and motivated student to join their team. In this role, you will be responsible for maintaining and optimising their compliance processes and ensuring our adherence to ISO 27001 standards. You will also have the opportunity to explore other standards such as DORA and ISAE.
Information Security Specialist
Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi | UAE | Remote – View job details
The Information Security Specialist is responsible for enhancing the Department of Finance’s cybersecurity framework by identifying and addressing gaps using the MITRE ATT&CK framework. The specialist ensures alignment with the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, and ISO 27001 standards.
Lead Security Consultant
Experian | Costa Rica | Remote – View job details
Experian is in search of a Lead Security Partner, reporting to the Director-Security Partner. As a lead, you will be a trusted advisor to the functional leaders within the assigned business unit (BU). Your mission: to bridge the gap between priorities and security risks, ensuring that the BU operates securely and efficiently.
Manager, IT Risk
Bank Simpanan Nasional | Malaysia | On-site – View job details
In this role, you’ll oversee and manage technology projects to ensure they meet operational requirements and minimise risks. You’ll also monitor and review the development and acquisition of systems with a focus on technology risk management.
Senior Security Engineer
Hyphen Connect | EMEA | Remote – View job details
In this role you’ll play a crucial role in pinpointing risks across the organization. Collaborating with each team, you will focus on identifying, alerting, mitigating, and preventing risks. This role offers you the chance to contribute to shaping, constructing, and pioneering security solutions.
Security Researcher
Hunters | Israel | Hybrid – View job details
Hunters are looking for a top-notch security researcher, to resolve the toughest issue in cybersecurity: utilizing terabytes of data for detecting attacks, incident investigation, and prioritizing threats.
Senior Manager, IT Risk and Compliance
Princess Cruises | USA | On-site – View job details
You’ll be responsible for managing the implementation and execution of PCL’s IT governance and risk program. This includes providing oversight and facilitating the identification, analysis, evaluation, and monitoring of the overall security risk profile/posture.
Security Architect – Identity and Access Management
Qualtrics | Poland | On-site – View job details
The Security Architect in IAM is a key role responsible for designing and implementing secure IAM solutions, directly impacting the organization’s ability to protect assets while maintaining compliance and trust with customers.
Security Operations Manager
Aristocrat Interactive | Israel | On-site – View job details
As a Security Operations Manager, you will be responsible for overseeing the security operations of the Real Money Gaming (RMG) production workloads. You will supervise a team of security professionals to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the organization’s production information assets. This role requires a deep understanding of security operations, incident response, threat intelligence, and risk management.
Technology Consulting – Cyber Security
Microsoft | India | Hybrid – View job details
Microsoft Services India Global Delivery (IGD) is looking for skilled security professionals who can work with project teams and customers to perform security reviews and deliver security solutions to customers.