QNAP releases QTS 5.2 to prevent data loss from ransomware threats

QNAP has released the QTS 5.2 NAS operating system. A standout feature of this release is the debut of Security Center, which actively monitors file activities and thwarts ransomware threats.

Additionally, system security receives a boost with the inclusion of support for TCG-Ruby self-encrypting drives (SED). Extensive optimizations have been implemented to streamline operations, configuration, and management processes, significantly elevating the overall user experience.

“We greatly appreciate the invaluable feedback provided by our dedicated QTS 5.2 beta testers, which has been instrumental in putting the finishing touches on this official release,” said Tim Lin, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “QNAP remains committed to ensuring our data storage and management solutions stay current, offering dependable NAS storage solutions that meet the heightened expectations of today’s users.”

Key new features in QTS 5.2:

Ransomware defense with Security Center: This feature actively monitors file activities to preemptively protect data security. Upon detecting suspicious file behavior, the system swiftly implements protective measures (such as backup or blocking) to mitigate risks and prevent data loss from ransomware threats, attacks, or human error.

Kernel Mode SMB Daemon acceleration technology: QTS 5.2 supports Kernel Mode SMB Daemon, optimizing NAS SMB transmission performance. This enhancement is particularly noticeable when utilizing all-flash storage architecture.

TCG-Ruby standard SED support: TCG Ruby provides specifications for NVMe and other modern storage technologies, aligning with the current needs of enterprises and data centers and facilitating compliance with regulations (such as GDPR, HIPAA, and HITECH). SED encrypts data across the entire drive via its built-in encryption processor, adding an extra layer of protection for information security.

Flexible backup/restore of NAS system settings: Users can now back up NAS system settings with detailed content information covering system, network, and permission settings. During the restoration process, users have the flexibility to selectively restore specific items, such as permission settings or network configurations.

Convenient app list for device replacement: Users can upload a list of the installed apps on their NAS to myQNAPcloud. This enables quick installation of the same apps on new or multiple NAS devices, streamlining device replacement and management tasks.

Faster NAS boot-up/shutdown: QTS 5.2 enhances startup and shutdown speeds by up to 30%.

AD domain login convenience: Following QNAP NAS integration with the domain service, domain users can effortlessly access the NAS using their domain credentials. Now, users can log in swiftly by entering only their domain username, eliminating the necessity to input the AD domain name.

Windows PC/Server full system backup: By using the NetBak PC Agent utility on Windows systems, users can efficiently back up entire systems, disks, folders, and files to their QNAP NAS for seamless restoration. They can also benefit from global deduplication and innovative synthetic incremental backup technology for notably faster backup and restoration.