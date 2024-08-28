Cybersecurity jobs available right now: August 28, 2024

Business Information Security Officer

Toyota North America | USA | On-site

Acting as an Information Security ambassador to the business, this role works with technology, data, risk, business, and the larger TFS Information Security team to provide relationship-based security services to the business, promote secure designs, and manage the execution of security testing and remediation.

Cyber Security Consultant

WithSecure | UK | On-site

The ideal candidate will be keen to produce security research that pushes the industry forward and contribute to WithSecure Labs. Each consultant is expected to continue their education. In particular, CREST CCT (App/Inf), Cyber Scheme CSTL, and Offensive Security certifications are valued.

Cyber Security Architect

Roche | Spain | On-site

As a Cyber Security Architect, you will work directly with product development teams, regulatory, corporate IT, architecture office, and security officers to establish the secure product development value chain for healthcare devices (IoT/Edge) and services in the cloud.

Cloud Security Solutions Architect

Boeing | Poland | On-site

As a Cloud Security Solutions Architect at Boeing, you will be a key member of cloud security function, responsible for designing and implementing security solutions for their cloud infrastructure and applications. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to ensure that their cloud environments adhere to security standards and best practices.

Cybersecurity Intern

Sigma Defense Systems | USA | On-site

The idea candidate is currently pursuing a degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field, with a strong interest in cybersecurity. The candidate should have a basic understanding of security principles and a desire to learn and grow in a dynamic environment.

Cyber Security Analyst – Security Assurance

Transgrid | Australia | On-site

In this new role you’ll focus on security practices establishment, the management of assurance structures and review of a variety of security tool sets. Working with security operations and risk teams the role will focus on risk and reporting capabilities being developed to support compliance with the Security of Critical Infrastructure Act and establishment of cloud assurance practices.

Group IT Security Analyst

Sofidel | Italy | On-site

In this role, you’ll implement technologies, processes, IT/OT security System and preventive and control measures in order to safeguard Group systems, data and infrastructure and to prevent, detect and manage cyber threats.

Information Security Risk and Awareness Specialist

Hyundai Motor Europe | Germany | Hybrid

As a Information Security Risk and Awareness Specialist in the EU Security Management Team, you’ll plan and manage precaution security activities – conduct online and offline training for Hyundai Motor Europe / National Sales Companies (NSCs); assess of security levels in NSCs and identify areas for improvement and follow up and ensure implementation.

Cybersecurity Architect

Synopsys | USA | On-site

The Cybersecurity Architect collaborates with other architects and business stakeholders to capture security and business needs, including cost-benefit, industry trends and technology evolution projections to meet the ever-increasing information security controls and protections expected by customers.

Physical Security Architect

Amazon | Croatia | On-site

You’ll be responsible for interpretation of Risk Assessments and Threat Analysis and AWS Physical Security Standards to assure the proper security technologies are selected to meet the unique challenges to be found in a global security program.

Senior Information Security Specialist

Huuuge Games | Poland | On-site

Huuuge Games is looking for someone who would develop and maintain a set of security standards and best practices as well as recommend security enhancements, and knows how to respond and recover from a security incident.

Senior IT Audit Manager

Raisin Group | Germany | On-site

Raisin Group is currently creating a group internal audit function with the primary role to help the management to protect the assets, reputation and sustainability of the international organization. The group internal audit function is to provide independent, objective assurance and consulting services designed to add value and improve operations of Raisin Group.

Senior Third Party Assurance Security Analyst

Okta | Ireland | Remote

In this role, you will be responsible for the ongoing implementation, and management monitoring in the enhancement of the existing Third Party Risk Management program designed to ensure third-party risks are identified, tracked through closure, and reported while enabling the business to meet its objectives.

Senior Security Architect

Kraken | EEA | Remote

In this role, you’ll solve (crypto & blockchain) security problems that often have not been solved on a large-scale before. Drive, as a lead, the security architecture and implementation of products. Provide deeply technical security advice to new and existing projects.

Security Consultant

First Health Advisory | USA | Remote

A Security Consultant is responsible for providing industry expertise to customers. Consultants can give presentations and organize team meetings, solve problems through helpful recommendations and practical suggestions.

Vulnerability Researcher

Magnet Forensics | EMEA | Remote

Magnet Forensics is looking for talented iOS and/or Android Vulnerability Researchers with a desire to work on a mission-driven product, who want to work alongside a world-class vulnerability research team, and most of all, love to solve complex problems.

Technical Information Security Officer

Deutsche Bank | Spain | Hybrid

Deutsche Bank want to include in their IT Risk and Control team a person with sufficient technical skills and knowledge, as well as a clear understanding of information security and IT control areas to act as the focal point for IT security matters of his/her applications.

Threat Hunter

Secureworks | Romania | Remote

The Threat Hunter is focused on protecting Taegis ManagedXDR Elite customers by using a variety of tools and techniques to gather, classify, enrich, and tune suspicious and malicious activity. To accomplish this, the Triage Hunter must be able to research, evaluate, and stay current on emerging tools, techniques, and technologies.