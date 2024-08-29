RISCPoint RADAR provides real-time vulnerability detection across multiple attack surfaces

RISCPoint Advisory Group launched RADAR, an all-in-one cybersecurity platform. Combining continuous threat discovery with expert-led Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), RADAR represents a significant leap forward in proactive security and risk management.

RADAR leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time vulnerability detection across multiple attack surfaces. The platform offers continuous scanning and on-demand penetration testing by certified ethical hackers, ensuring comprehensive security assessments and compliance reporting.

“With the ever-evolving threat landscape and continued focus on return on investment, organizations need a proactive and intelligent approach to cybersecurity,” said Jake Nix, CEO of RISCPoint. “RADAR empowers security teams to stay ahead of emerging threats, streamline vulnerability management, and maintain robust compliance postures.”

Key features of RADAR include:

AI-powered continuous threat discovery and alerting

Expert-led, on-demand penetration testing

Real-time vulnerability detection for cloud assets and environments

AI-driven remediation pathways for faster issue resolution

Comprehensive compliance reporting and management

RADAR is designed to benefit various stakeholders within an organization, from Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) teams to CISOs and development teams. The platform’s intuitive interface and actionable insights enable faster, more effective security decision-making and vulnerability remediation pathways.

“RADAR provides continuous, comprehensive protection that complements our expert-led penetration testing services perfectly,” added Matt Wiese, VP of Product & Engineering at RISCPoint. “It extends the value of our pentests throughout the year, providing ongoing protection against evolving threats.”

The platform offers clients:

Real-time threat detection and response

Continuous compliance monitoring

Protection against external threats like data leaks and phishing

Streamlined security operations and development workflows

AI-powered insights combined with expert human analysis

Comprehensive attack surface management

By combining RADAR with traditional penetration testing services, RISCPoint is offering a holistic, year-round security solution that addresses the crucial gap between annual pentests. This approach ensures clients maintain a strong security posture every single day, setting RISCPoint apart in the competitive cybersecurity landscape.

RADAR is now available for demonstrations and implementations.