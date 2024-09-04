Cybersecurity jobs available right now: September 4, 2024

Cyber Systems Operations

United States Air Force | USA | On-site – View job details

The United States Air Force is looking for a Cyber Systems Operations Specialist to design, install, and support systems to ensure they operate properly and remain secure from outside intrusion.

Cloud Security Service Manager

SAP Fioneer | Germany | Remote – View job details

You will be responsible for driving continuous improvement of security standards and system hardening, supporting audits and certifications of services in conjunction with external parties and internal teams, and ensuring adherence to the Secure Software Development Lifecycle within a DevSecOps framework.

Cybersecurity Test Expert

Luxoft | Romania | Remote – View job details

As an Automotive Cybersecurity Testing Expert, you will play a vital role in ensuring the security of OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. You will be responsible for leading and executing automotive cybersecurity testing activities.







I have read and agree to the terms & conditions Leave this field empty if you're human:

Cybersecurity Specialist

Dream | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

This role involves hands-on work with Cyber, AI & Cloud technologies to address Research group day to day challenges, including capabilities automation, building labs for experiments, and implementing innovative cybersecurity solutions.

Cyber Security Architect

BASF | Spain | On-site – View job details

The primary objective is designing and supporting the implementation a comprehensive security architecture for digitalization of production and technology. This includes identifying vulnerabilities, explaining the globally binding security requirements, and enabling product owners to protect their critical infrastructure.

Cyber Security Analyst

Suncare Community Services | Australia | On-site – View job details

In the role of Cyber Security Analyst within the ICT team, you will play a role in safeguarding our ICT infrastructure and data by implementing and maintaining robust security practices, controlling access to ICT systems, supporting the ISMS, and conducting regular audits to identify and mitigate potential risks.

CISO

Walletto | Lithuania | On-site – View job details

As a CISO, you will develop, implement and maintain information security within company; build, drive and assess information governance awareness in the business; provide guidance and advice to the business on IT controllership and IT security matters.

Head of Security Office

Heidelberg Materials | Germany | On-site – View job details

The Head of Security Office is responsible to maintain the life cycle of Cyber Security relevant products, pursues trends and maintains a network of experts on the market.

Information Security Specialist

Murata | USA | Hybrid – View job details

The Information Security Management Specialist is responsible for supporting the development, implementation, and maintenance of the ISMS at Murata Electronics and affiliate companies to ensure security and privacy measures are in place.

IT Infrastructure and Security Officer

eBOS | Cyprus | On-site – View job details

eBOS seeks to hire an IT Infrastructure and Security Officer in Nicosia Offices to join their team and ensure the IT systems’ smooth operation and security.

Penetration Testing Professionals

w01fguard | USA | Remote – View job details

The Penetration Testing Professional will be responsible for conducting security assessments, identifying vulnerabilities in systems and networks, performing penetration testing, and providing recommendations for remediation.

Senior Analyst, Security Compliance

Kraken | USA | Remote – View job details

This role will be reporting through Kraken’s Security Compliance function. You will have the benefit of partnering with domain experts in our existing information technology audit program and enterprise infrastructure and technology stack, while still having the opportunity to come up with creative solutions.

Security Engineer

Cybernetica | Estonia | On-site – View job details

Cybernetica are looking for a Security Engineer for different cybersecurity related projects. Their cybersecurity department aims to secure organizations from threats in cyberspace.

Senior Security Risk Analyst

Postman | USA | On-site – View job details

The ideal candidate will possess a strong background in cybersecurity and risk management, with working knowledge and experience in risk management frameworks such as NIST RMF, FAIR, and ISO.

Security Consultant

Eviden | Poland | Remote – View job details

Eviden are looking for a person with deep security Azure knowledge and IAM Azure plus overall cloud security experience (on architect level at least) for the position of a Senior Security Consultant.

Security Engineer

Dapper Labs | USA | Remote – View job details

This role spans across infrastructure and application security, compliance, strategic security initiatives, and legal aspects related to the crypto environment.

Security Specialist

Morgan Stanley | Hungary | Hybrid – View job details

In this role, you’ll define and publish firm-wide security requirements that enable the secure use of cloud services at massive scale. You’ll also provide security expertise to engineering and development teams, acting as a project team member providing consulting advice ensuring security requirements are implemented in a scalable, reusable way.

Technical Solutions Engineer, Security

Google | Poland | On-site – View job details

As a Technical Solutions Engineer, you will be a part of a global team that provides 24×7 support to help customers seamlessly make the switch to Google Cloud. When customers cannot resolve issues themselves, your job will be to ensure that we have the necessary tools, processes, and needed technical knowledge to resolve the issue.

Senior Cybersecurity Analyst

Dice | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity Analyst, you will be responsible to lead our efforts in safeguarding operations, personnel, and information systems against online threats and unauthorized access.

Vulnerability Researcher

Upwind Security | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

In this position, you’ll dive into complex security puzzles, pushing the boundaries of our vulnerability research and solutions. Collaborating on challenges with our team means working with the leading cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure) and leveraging advanced technologies like Kubernetes, eBPF, Docker, and more.