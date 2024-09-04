Cybersecurity jobs available right now: September 4, 2024
Cyber Systems Operations
United States Air Force | USA | On-site – View job details
The United States Air Force is looking for a Cyber Systems Operations Specialist to design, install, and support systems to ensure they operate properly and remain secure from outside intrusion.
Cloud Security Service Manager
SAP Fioneer | Germany | Remote – View job details
You will be responsible for driving continuous improvement of security standards and system hardening, supporting audits and certifications of services in conjunction with external parties and internal teams, and ensuring adherence to the Secure Software Development Lifecycle within a DevSecOps framework.
Cybersecurity Test Expert
Luxoft | Romania | Remote – View job details
As an Automotive Cybersecurity Testing Expert, you will play a vital role in ensuring the security of OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. You will be responsible for leading and executing automotive cybersecurity testing activities.
Cybersecurity Specialist
Dream | Israel | Hybrid – View job details
This role involves hands-on work with Cyber, AI & Cloud technologies to address Research group day to day challenges, including capabilities automation, building labs for experiments, and implementing innovative cybersecurity solutions.
Cyber Security Architect
BASF | Spain | On-site – View job details
The primary objective is designing and supporting the implementation a comprehensive security architecture for digitalization of production and technology. This includes identifying vulnerabilities, explaining the globally binding security requirements, and enabling product owners to protect their critical infrastructure.
Cyber Security Analyst
Suncare Community Services | Australia | On-site – View job details
In the role of Cyber Security Analyst within the ICT team, you will play a role in safeguarding our ICT infrastructure and data by implementing and maintaining robust security practices, controlling access to ICT systems, supporting the ISMS, and conducting regular audits to identify and mitigate potential risks.
CISO
Walletto | Lithuania | On-site – View job details
As a CISO, you will develop, implement and maintain information security within company; build, drive and assess information governance awareness in the business; provide guidance and advice to the business on IT controllership and IT security matters.
Head of Security Office
Heidelberg Materials | Germany | On-site – View job details
The Head of Security Office is responsible to maintain the life cycle of Cyber Security relevant products, pursues trends and maintains a network of experts on the market.
Information Security Specialist
Murata | USA | Hybrid – View job details
The Information Security Management Specialist is responsible for supporting the development, implementation, and maintenance of the ISMS at Murata Electronics and affiliate companies to ensure security and privacy measures are in place.
IT Infrastructure and Security Officer
eBOS | Cyprus | On-site – View job details
eBOS seeks to hire an IT Infrastructure and Security Officer in Nicosia Offices to join their team and ensure the IT systems’ smooth operation and security.
Penetration Testing Professionals
w01fguard | USA | Remote – View job details
The Penetration Testing Professional will be responsible for conducting security assessments, identifying vulnerabilities in systems and networks, performing penetration testing, and providing recommendations for remediation.
Senior Analyst, Security Compliance
Kraken | USA | Remote – View job details
This role will be reporting through Kraken’s Security Compliance function. You will have the benefit of partnering with domain experts in our existing information technology audit program and enterprise infrastructure and technology stack, while still having the opportunity to come up with creative solutions.
Security Engineer
Cybernetica | Estonia | On-site – View job details
Cybernetica are looking for a Security Engineer for different cybersecurity related projects. Their cybersecurity department aims to secure organizations from threats in cyberspace.
Senior Security Risk Analyst
Postman | USA | On-site – View job details
The ideal candidate will possess a strong background in cybersecurity and risk management, with working knowledge and experience in risk management frameworks such as NIST RMF, FAIR, and ISO.
Security Consultant
Eviden | Poland | Remote – View job details
Eviden are looking for a person with deep security Azure knowledge and IAM Azure plus overall cloud security experience (on architect level at least) for the position of a Senior Security Consultant.
Security Engineer
Dapper Labs | USA | Remote – View job details
This role spans across infrastructure and application security, compliance, strategic security initiatives, and legal aspects related to the crypto environment.
Security Specialist
Morgan Stanley | Hungary | Hybrid – View job details
In this role, you’ll define and publish firm-wide security requirements that enable the secure use of cloud services at massive scale. You’ll also provide security expertise to engineering and development teams, acting as a project team member providing consulting advice ensuring security requirements are implemented in a scalable, reusable way.
Technical Solutions Engineer, Security
Google | Poland | On-site – View job details
As a Technical Solutions Engineer, you will be a part of a global team that provides 24×7 support to help customers seamlessly make the switch to Google Cloud. When customers cannot resolve issues themselves, your job will be to ensure that we have the necessary tools, processes, and needed technical knowledge to resolve the issue.
Senior Cybersecurity Analyst
Dice | USA | On-site – View job details
As a Senior Cybersecurity Analyst, you will be responsible to lead our efforts in safeguarding operations, personnel, and information systems against online threats and unauthorized access.
Vulnerability Researcher
Upwind Security | Israel | Hybrid – View job details
In this position, you’ll dive into complex security puzzles, pushing the boundaries of our vulnerability research and solutions. Collaborating on challenges with our team means working with the leading cloud platforms (AWS, GCP, Azure) and leveraging advanced technologies like Kubernetes, eBPF, Docker, and more.