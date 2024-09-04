Prompt Security helps organizations monitor data shared with Microsoft 365 Copilot

Prompt Security launched a security and governance solution for Copilot for Microsoft 365, marking a significant milestone in GenAI Security for enterprise applications.

As organizations rapidly adopt GenAI tools to boost productivity and innovation, the need for robust security measures has never been more critical. Prompt Security’s latest offering addresses this need by providing comprehensive protection for the full suite of AI-powered tools integrated into Microsoft’s popular productivity applications, including Microsoft’s Office applications and Windows OS.

“We are thrilled to be the first GenAI Security vendor to offer comprehensive protection for Microsoft 365 Copilot,” said Itamar Golan, CEO of Prompt Security. “Our solution represents a new paradigm in GenAI Security, enabling enterprises to embrace the productivity gains brought about by Copilot for Microsoft 365, while maintaining full control of the organization’s use of the tool, keeping the highest level of data protection and governance.”

The solution addresses use cases such as internal and external data privacy, content moderation, observability, user activity analytics, and facilitating auditing and compliance with multiple regulatory standards. It also checks Copilot responses, preventing the display of inappropriate content and maintaining an audit trail for proper IP management.

Key features of Prompt Security’s solution for Copilot for Microsoft 365 include:

Real-time prevention of sensitive data exfiltration, both within the organization when employees use Copilot to share and retrieve information, as well as outside of it, making sure sensitive data doesn’t leave the organization.

Department-based granular policies for the use of Copilot for Microsoft 365, integrating with Identity and Access Management solutions. For instance, the marketing department using Copilot will have different policies and access permissions than the finance department.

Easy deployment that takes minutes and integrates with existing security infrastructure through a lightweight agent.

Comprehensive auditing of all data shared with and retrieved from Copilot for Microsoft 365.

“As desktop applications with GenAI features become central to day-to-day operations, it’s crucial that we deliver complete security regardless of where employees use these tools,” explained Lior Drihem, CTO of Prompt Security. “Our agent-based solution ensures that organizations can maintain visibility and control over GenAI interactions across their entire Microsoft 365 environment.”

Prompt Security’s Microsoft 365 Copilot protection is available immediately.