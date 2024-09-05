Enterprise DSPM for Fortune 500 – 1touch.io is your go-to solution

In this Help Net Security video, Jesse Sedler, VP of Product at 1touch.io, provides a compelling overview of the company’s innovative data security posture management solutions.

Founded in 2017 by industry veterans, 1touch.io leverages cutting-edge AI to deliver continuous monitoring and contextual visibility of sensitive data across industries such as finance, healthcare, technology, etc. Sedler highlights how the platform addresses key challenges like risk mitigation, compliance, digital transformation, and governance automation.

With its unique approach to supervised AI and multidimensional contextual graphs, 1touch.io empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their data while maintaining top-tier security and privacy standards.