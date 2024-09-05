Proofpoint helps organizations simplify governance of communication data

Proofpoint introduced its Digital Communications Governance (DCG) offering, bolstering its existing offerings in pace with the evolving modern data governance and enterprise archiving market.

The new offering helps organizations simplify governance of communication data and provides security insights across all major digital channels for conduct risk. It leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to surface key data insights, reducing false positives while facilitating high efficacy information discovery and supervisory review.

Today’s data governance and compliance market has evolved from an archive and repository-centric approach to one that is centered on managing an ever-growing number of digital communication channels and collaboration tools. This has created a complex challenge for organizations to gain visibility and context across more disparate data sources and threats than ever before, all while supervising employee behaviors, enforcing corporate policies, and meeting a growing number of regulatory mandates (e.g., FINRA, FCA, HIPAA, GDPR).

Proofpoint’s Digital Communications Governance offering provides unified security and compliance risk management that helps organizations centralize all communications content, enforce proactive, adaptive data controls, and streamline e-discovery and supervision. Proofpoint’s DCG offering leveragesthe company’s AI engine to create contextualized insights covering every channel and facet of communications data, maximizing the efficacy of review by 84% or more when compared to alternatives.

“With the rapid proliferation of digital communication channels and increasingly disparate data sources, organizations must consider how to effectively solve for security and compliance challenges in a fast and high-efficacy way,” said Harry Labana, SVP and GM of archiving, digital communications governance at Proofpoint. “With significant consequences for non-compliance, Proofpoint’s Digital Communications Governance offering gives organizations the instant visibility and AI-driven insights they need to simplify delivery of a modern, secure, and compliant environment where employees work and collaborate.”

Key capabilities and customer benefits include:

Comprehensive data governance over major communications channels across meetings, mobile, collaboration, emails, social media, voice, videos, and files: Full fidelity, context-aware data capture across 80+ channels including mobile channels such as SMS, WhatsApp, and WeChat, as well as social and collaboration channels including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx, Slack, RingCentral and YouTube Intuitive, native app-like communications and data review experience Real-time policy enforcement across social media to prevent reputational damage and compliance violations before they occur Advanced search that contextualizes search types such as wildcards and emojis

across meetings, mobile, collaboration, emails, social media, voice, videos, and files: