Review: Zero to Engineer

Zero to Engineer is a practical guide for anyone looking to launch a career in information technology without a traditional college degree. The book draws from the author’s unlikely journey – from being expelled from high school to earning six figures in the tech industry.

About the author

Terry Kim brings more than two decades of experience in the IT industry, with a career that includes roles at major technology companies such as Cisco Systems and Arista Networks. A U.S. Air Force veteran, Kim is dedicated to transforming IT education through mentorship and fast, hands-on skills training.

Inside the book

The book starts with a mindset. Kim explains that being open to learning and adapting sets the foundation for everything. Rather than focusing only on technical knowledge, he insists that success in IT begins with strong habits and a clear sense of purpose.

The early chapters introduce readers to personal development tools like daily rituals, gratitude practices, and affirmations. This is a bit unexpected for a book about engineering careers, but Kim argues that mindset, not technical skill, often holds people back. While the tone is motivational, the book is never fluffy. Kim is honest about setbacks.

Zero to Engineer introduces the full scope of the IT ecosystem, from networking to cybersecurity to cloud infrastructure. The author breaks down different career paths and explains which certifications or skills align with each. There’s also a blunt chapter on why traditional college isn’t always worth it for tech careers. Kim makes the case that hands-on learning and mentorship are faster, cheaper, and more effective.

One of the book’s most valuable parts is a framework to go from “zero to engineer.” It includes getting certified, building lab experience, creating a strong résumé, and learning how to market yourself. Kim offers job-hunting advice, tips for interviewing, and guidance on negotiating salaries.

Another standout section is the “Ultimate IT Professional Blueprint,” which puts all the steps into one clear, repeatable plan. Kim also includes real stories from students who followed his method, adding weight to his advice.

Who is it for?

Zero to Engineer is for people who want a better life through tech but don’t know where to start. It’s ideal for those without a college degree or anyone looking to make a career switch. Veterans, people in low-paying jobs, or self-taught tech enthusiasts will find it especially useful.

It’s also for anyone tired of the traditional education system. If you’ve been burned by expensive boot camps or college programs that didn’t deliver, this book offers another way. Even with some IT knowledge, mindset advice, and career strategy can help you level up.