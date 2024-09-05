Skyhigh AI mitigates risks associated with AI applications

Skyhigh Security unveiled Skyhigh AI, an advanced suite of AI-powered capabilities within its Security Service Edge (SSE) platform designed to elevate organizations’ security posture.

Skyhigh AI significantly reduces the risks associated with enterprise usage of AI applications through increased visibility, improved protection, and ensured compliance. Skyhigh AI uses AI and ML within its SSE platform to improve security operations by increasing efficiency and productivity while reducing complexity, risk and costs.

“AI is revolutionizing the way businesses operate. Modern organizations are looking to promote efficiency and productivity by using AI applications, while enhancing their own security capabilities. This requires a state-of-the-art solution that can protect their data from the risks associated with AI applications while streamlining security operations,” said Thyaga Vasudevan, EVP of Product at Skyhigh Security. “With Skyhigh AI, we’re enabling our customers to not just keep up with the future, but to lead it.”

Skyhigh Security harnesses the power of AI in two ways: first, by ensuring the secure use of AI applications for customers, and second, by streamlining security operations. In a world increasingly shaped by AI, Skyhigh AI stands as the ultimate defense against data loss and increasingly complex threats.

Securing AI applications for customers

Skyhigh Security helps organizations leverage AI with greater peace of mind while protecting their data, infrastructure, and applications from the risks associated with these applications. Skyhigh AI’s noteworthy capabilities include:

Gaining visibility into sanctioned, shadow, and private AI applications as well as LLM attributes, risk levels, usage, users, and the amount of data flowing through these applications.

Applying governance-based controls for AI applications and services to mitigate the risk of data loss, data exfiltration, unauthorized access, and data breaches.

Disabling chat history to prevent any organizational data from being used as training data.

Meeting compliance requirements by applying strict data controls using Skyhigh Security's advanced Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solution to all AI applications.

Blocking access to risky AI applications and limiting access to low-risk AI applications with visibility into over 1100 AI applications from the Skyhigh Cloud Registry.

Leveraging AI to streamline security operations

Skyhigh Security leverages AI and ML in its SSE platform to enhance organizations’ security operations by increasing efficiency, reducing complexity, and lowering risk. Significant Skyhigh AI capabilities include: