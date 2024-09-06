Cequence Security partners with Netskope to provide protection for business-critical APIs

Cequence Security announced a new partnership with Netskope. Through the partnership, Netskope customers can now leverage unique API threat intelligence from the Cequence Unified API Protection (UAP) platform to unlock insights into real-world threats and ultimately strengthen organizational security posture.

Cybercriminals increasingly target APIs and deploy automated attacks such as bots, exposing organizations to data breaches, compliance violations, and financial loss. The explosive growth of APIs has created a complex threat landscape, requiring comprehensive solutions to safeguard sensitive data and ensure business continuity.

“Our partnership with Cequence represents a step forward in realizing our shared vision of a zero-trust world,” said Andy Horwitz, SVP of Global Partner Ecosystems at Netskope. “Customers can now extend Netskope’s SSE platform by incorporating Cequence’s API threat intelligence into our platform. We are enhancing the ability to safeguard against API vulnerabilities and bot threats and also enabling organizations to boldly pursue digital transformation with heightened confidence and security.”

Cequence’s advanced machine learning models analyze vast amounts of anonymized traffic to identify and fingerprint malicious actors and their attacks. By leveraging multi-dimensional behavioral analysis, Cequence accurately distinguishes between legitimate and malicious traffic patterns, including those originating from proxy networks.

This comprehensive threat intelligence is now integrated with the Netskope platform, enabling customers to proactively block known malicious threats and ensure up-to-date protection for mission-critical APIs and applications.

“Cequence is proud to integrate its API security capabilities with Netskope,” said Arun Gowda, VP of Business Development at Cequence. “Our advanced AI and machine learning capabilities are designed to identify and neutralize malicious actors worldwide, providing real-time protection for customers’ business-critical APIs. This groundbreaking partnership with Netskope allows us to offer an unprecedented level of security, helping to ensure that businesses can understand risky activities, protect sensitive data, stop online threats, and respond to incidents with speed and agility against evolving cyber threats.”