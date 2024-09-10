Adaptiva enables users to instantly control patch rollouts

Adaptiva launched Flex Controls in OneSite Patch, which give users advanced management capabilities over their patch deployment processes, including the ability to immediately pause or cancel patch rollouts as well as rollback patches to previous versions or block unwanted patches.

These tools deliver confidence, security, and safety to users by providing the control necessary for efficient autonomous patching and vulnerability remediation.

With 90% of successful cyberattacks starting at the endpoint and more than 28,000 vulnerabilities disclosed last year, the need for organizations to quickly deploy patches using automation is clear. However, many IT leaders worry about unstable patches disrupting business operations or interrupting end users.

With Adaptiva Flex Controls, IT administrators can have the confidence and peace of mind to automate patching with the safety measures in place to pause, cancel, rollback, or block patches on an individual level or globally.

“Patching automation is essential to keep organizations safe in an increasingly hostile and aggressive cyber environment. However, we also know from our experience in managing patching for many of today’s largest enterprises that the occasional automated patch deployment can sometimes produce unexpected results,” said Dr. Deepak Kumar, CEO of Adaptiva. “With Flex Controls, OneSite Patch customers have the confidence to know they can easily address and limit the impact of unanticipated patching issues the moment they arise. These features were designed to give our customers the peace of mind to automate patching with both speed and control.”

Here are all the new features found within the Flex Controls update to OneSite Patch:

Global pause: Adaptiva provides a “Big Red Button” that when pressed, immediately pauses all patching processes throughout the environment. This provides the opportunity to troubleshoot and perform a root cause analysis into the underlying issue and implement a quick resolution. It also provides the ability to resume all patch deployments with one click once the issue is addressed.

Adaptiva provides a “Big Red Button” that when pressed, immediately pauses all patching processes throughout the environment. This provides the opportunity to troubleshoot and perform a root cause analysis into the underlying issue and implement a quick resolution. It also provides the ability to resume all patch deployments with one click once the issue is addressed. Patch targeting and exception handling: Grants users the ability to blacklist a patch from being deployed globally, as well as the power to exclude certain patches or products from defined groups of devices. For example, it’s now possible for IT administrators to roll out a patch specifically to the development team’s devices, or to exclude the devices of frontline staff from a patch rollout.

Grants users the ability to blacklist a patch from being deployed globally, as well as the power to exclude certain patches or products from defined groups of devices. For example, it’s now possible for IT administrators to roll out a patch specifically to the development team’s devices, or to exclude the devices of frontline staff from a patch rollout. Deployment controls: Each patching process is displayed in real-time so users can see which patches need approval, which are waiting on a deployment time, and which are actively being rolled out. Controls to pause, advance, or cancel any of these individual deployments as they go through their defined processes are available to the administrator in these dashboards.

Each patching process is displayed in real-time so users can see which patches need approval, which are waiting on a deployment time, and which are actively being rolled out. Controls to pause, advance, or cancel any of these individual deployments as they go through their defined processes are available to the administrator in these dashboards. Full reversion: OneSite Patch can rollback a patch to the previous version as well as enable the IT administrator to install a specific version of the product.

Adaptiva’s OneSite Patch is unmatched in the controls it hands users to deploy patches automatically on their own terms. Flex Controls adds to the long list of capabilities that enable IT teams to automate patch management securely at scale. Features like deployment waves, metadata testing, maintenance windows, and approval management ensure patches are deployed exactly to IT administrator specifications.

“With OneSite Patch, organizations can accelerate, adapt, and automate their patch management, and now with Flex Controls, users will have many more options when it comes to the ‘adapt’ part of the equation,” said Chaz Spahn, Product Evangelist at Adaptiva. “Customers can feel confident in their patching strategy, knowing that if something does go wrong, OneSite Patch makes it simple to get back on track.”