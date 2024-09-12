Cloudera Private Link Network helps enterprises protect their data

Cloudera launched Cloudera Private Link Network to address critical data security and privacy concerns for highly regulated organizations with strict internal data security policies. Cloudera Private Link Network provides secure, private connectivity from customer workloads to the Cloudera Control Plane, ensuring that data does not traverse the public Internet.

Organizations in industries such as finance, healthcare and pharmaceuticals often face privacy challenges because providers often cannot guarantee that traffic between tenants, even within the same cloud, will not traverse the Internet and risk data exposure.

Cloudera Private Link Network helps to solve these challenges by providing a unified, cross-cloud private connectivity service, enabling enterprises to securely manage data-intensive workloads across multiple cloud environments through a single, specialized network.

Cloudera Private Link Network integrates across major cloud providers by utilizing existing cloud provider services like AWS PrivateLink and Azure Private Link and other network infrastructure such as multi-cloud connectivity. This setup extends secure data transfer across multiple cloud environments, to enable consistent security and streamlined management. Customers can efficiently self-serve and provision services using the Cloudera Command Line Interface.

“Cloudera Private Link Network is purpose-built and managed by Cloudera to address enterprise privacy and connectivity concerns. By offloading the management of Private Link Network to Cloudera, it will both lower TCO for your organization and free up valuable resources, allowing you to focus on strategic business initiatives,” said Dipto Chakravarty, CPO at Cloudera. “By managing data integrity and trustworthiness throughout the architecture, we help enterprises safeguard sensitive customer data.”

“As organizations move to cross-cloud deployments, they expect to drastically reduce the complexity of multi-platform configurations to a point that they should only have to specify private link network endpoints between their control plane and the data planes,” said industry analyst, Sanjeev Mohan. “Private Link Network helps enterprises protect their data more effectively and easily leverage disparate clouds to reduce total cost of ownership. This advancement further establishes Cloudera as a leader in providing secure, cross-cloud connectivity for metadata management.”