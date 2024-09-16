Enzoic
eBook: Navigating compliance with a security-first approach

As cyberattacks escalate, more regulations are being introduced to help protect organizations and their customers’ data. This has resulted in a complex web of legislation with which companies in the private sector must comply. It can be challenging, as industry standards and requirements often overlap.

This e-book:

  • Provides a practical guide to help companies understand the role of password and credential security within the regulatory landscape
  • Outlines how Dark Web, password, and credential screening solutions enable organizations to easily adhere to and maintain compliance, minimizing the risk of a data breach

