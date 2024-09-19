Forescout for OT Security secures OT, IoT, and IT hybrid environments

Forescout announced its new SaaS Operational Technologies (OT) solution.

Forescout for OT Security is a security solution that allows organizations to secure complex, heterogeneous OT, IoT/IoMT, and IT environments whether they are fully in cloud, completely air-gapped, or hybrid.

Forescout for OT Security combines:

Proactive security and exposure management

Threat detection powered by Forescout Research – Vedere Labs’ proprietary threat research of unmanaged devices

Critical operational monitoring

Control across cloud and on-premises networks

“The attack surface from connected assets, including unmanaged OT and IoT devices, is outpacing security teams’ ability to protect critical digital assets,” said Barry Mainz, Forescout CEO. “Organizations are spending millions on the latest visibility and detection technology and are still experiencing downtime or getting compromised by ransomware, exploits, known vulnerabilities, and zero days. They don’t need more visibility; they need actionable intelligence and control.”

Forescout for OT Security unifies multiple use cases into a single, streamlined solution, minimizing manual errors and helping to reduce the complexity of operational workflows. Key features include:

Comprehensive operational and cybersecurity threat detection rules specifically designed for OT, IoT, and IT hybrid environments

Expanded capabilities OT discovery and extraction including from network and wireless infrastructure

Forescout AI-enhanced asset intelligence to track the effectiveness of response actions across the security ecosystem to reduce risk

Forescout AI reporting with contextual insights about connected devices, potential causes of incidents, and recommended remediation steps

Role specific dashboards provide custom views for operations, security, SOC analyst, and executive

Actionable vulnerability prioritization using FS Vedere Labs Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (VL-KEV), an innovative approach to OT/IoT specific exploitation indicators using Vedere Labs’ proprietary threat research (the industry’s largest curated database of actionable insights)

Asset classification covering 18.7 million unique device profiles from the Forescout Research – Vedere Labs database.

Mainz continued: “We see an increasing number of customers looking for a comprehensive, enterprise-wide security strategy, and, with this release, we’re providing an industry-leading solution across OT, IT, and IoT environments.”