Strivacity AI Assist optimizes digital identity management

Strivacity released Strivacity AI Assist, a new “smart assistant” powered by GenAI that makes it easier to manage and secure digital identities across business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) use cases.

Building on Strivacity’s machine learning capabilities for fraud detection, Strivacity AI Assist is the first GenAI capability embedded across a CIAM platform that provides real-time, contextual guidance throughout the customer journey – spanning customer experience, security, and compliance.

With AI Assist, digital experience leaders, security teams, and customer support can query an on-screen assistant to produce intelligent insights and proactive suggestions for creating a frictionless and safe user experience for customers, employees, and partners. By optimizing these digital interactions, businesses can enhance customer satisfaction and retention, leading to accelerated revenue growth.

“Companies today compete more than ever on customer experience, all while working to accelerate customer conversion, grow revenue, and ensure security and compliance with a myriad of regulatory standards,” said Keith Graham, Strivacity’s CEO. “These can be complex challenges, and at Strivacity, we are focused on helping organizations overcome them. With AI Assist, organizations get a level of customer insight that is unprecedented in a CIAM product, enabling them to make faster, more informed decisions, while ensuring that every digital interaction is smooth, secure, and customer-centric.”

AI Assist uses a sophisticated, local, and isolated knowledge management system that combines retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) with large language models (LLMs) to provide precise, context-aware responses to user questions.

AI Assist leverages best practices, security standards, and compliance insights tailored to an admin’s actions. Importantly, it guarantees data privacy with data isolation – each organization’s data is kept in a single Strivacity instance and does not mingle with other organizations’ data.

Strivacity AI Assist enables admins, regardless of their technical experience, to: