Tenable Enclave Security enables discovery, assessment and analysis of IT assets

Tenable launched Tenable Enclave Security, a solution that supports the needs of customers operating in highly secure environments, such as those that are classified or otherwise air-gapped.

Backed by Tenable Security Center, Tenable Enclave Security protects IT assets and modern workloads with risk assessment and contextual insight so organizations can identify exposures before they cause damage.

Federal agencies face unique security and compliance regulations when deploying cloud solutions, and Tenable Enclave Security is key to supporting public sector customers, as well as commercial organizations with strict data residency, security or privacy requirements.

Built to support the strictest security requirements, including FedRAMP High and Impact Level 5, Tenable Enclave Security empowers agencies to know, expose and close IT and container exposures from a single, highly secure platform. This consolidated approach also eliminates tool sprawl, reduces costs and boosts efficiency for public sector organizations.

“As a leader in vulnerability management and cloud security and a longtime partner of governments all around the world, we’re perfectly positioned to tap into our expertise and deliver mission critical capabilities to assist government agencies as they transform their IT strategy and safely embrace modern workloads to speed innovation,” said Robert Huber, chief security officer and president, Tenable Public Sector, Tenable.

“With Tenable Enclave Security, agencies are now able to gain a fuller understanding of their exposure and risk with the ability to continuously discover, assess and prioritize vulnerabilities across IT assets and container images, all from a single, highly secure framework,” added Huber.

Tenable Enclave Security will immediately enable organizations to: